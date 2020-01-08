Dez Bryant Hits Out At Recently Sacked Dallas Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett

Dez Bryant was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He has earned three Pro Bowl berths. He was a first-team All-Pro player in 2014. Following an Achilles tendon tear in 2018, he has been without an NFL franchise. However, the 31-year old was one of the first to react to the sacking of Dallas Cowboys coach - Jason Garrett.

Dez Bryant lashes out at former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett

I don’t have no sympathy for coach Garrett losing his job



The cowboys just became real contenders — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 6, 2020

Dez Bryant took to Twitter with an incredibly blunt post to express his opinion at the recent dismissal of Jason Garrett from the Dallas setup. The ex-Cowboys receiver always had a beef with Garrett ever since he was released back in 2018. Dez Bryant went on to add that the Cowboys have instantly become contenders with Garrett officially out of the Cowboys coaching department. Dez Bryant last played in the NFL back in 2017 with the Dallas Cowboys. He signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2018 but tore his Achilles in practice. It cost him both the 2018 and 2019 NFL seasons. A lot of people on social media criticised Bryant for his insensitive tweet. However, the former Saints player stood by what he said earlier.

😂 man it’s so much I can say... I’m being nice https://t.co/f3vuTFuNvU — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 6, 2020

Dez Bryant thinks Cowboys are better off after the sacking of Jason Garrett

Dez Bryant thinks the Cowboys now are "real contenders" after the team officially fired Jason Garrett on Sunday. https://t.co/LfUREIQZ0z pic.twitter.com/mpOStGOky0 — NESN (@NESN) January 6, 2020

