Dipa Karmakar Reminisces Rio Olympics Moment, Says ‘it Will Remain Very Close To Heart’

Indian artistic gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who grabbed the country’s attention with her heartening performance at Rio Olympics, said that the day will remain close to her heart. While Karmakar has her eyes on the Tokyo Olympics qualification, the gymnast from Tripura took to Twitter extend gratitude for the “unconditional love” she received from fellow Indians.

This day will always be very close to my heart.

I am forever grateful for the unconditional love you'll have shown me! 🙏 #Rio2016Olympics



@olympicchannel pic.twitter.com/1BtaapR5g9 — Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) August 8, 2020

While India remembers Karmakar for her fourth-place finish by an inspiring performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics, she became the first Indian woman gymnast to win the Commonwealth Games medal in 2014. She pulled off a Produnova, a high-risk vault, in the final and created history at Glasgow’s Hydro Arena.

Only five women have successfully landed the high-risk vault, also known as Vault of Death, and was first successfully attempted by Russia’s Yelena Produnova in the 1999 Universiade Games. The Produnova has become a signature vault for Karmakar and she insists on performing the vault after fully recovering from a career-threatening injury.

Netizens thank for 'amazing memories'

After Karmakar tweeted the photograph from Rio Olympics, social media thanked her for the “amazing memories”. Netizens said that they were heartbroken after she missed the podium by decimal points but she made everyone proud. They also extended best wished for the Tokyo Olympics which has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Check out some of the reactions:

I had watched that final and could not sleep after that. You were amazing but missed the medal. It was very tough day for all of us.. sport lovers. God bless u always — अजय कुमार सैनी (@ajaysaini198215) August 8, 2020

I still remember this,when you reached the final



I didn’t sleep and decided to watch the final very very late in the night,



Was heartbroken when u pushed to no. 4 in the very last moment but u made all of us proud 💕♥️🌸 — Atamjeet sidhu (@Sidhu_Atam) August 8, 2020

Proud of U @DipaKarmakar

My best wishes to you for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2021.#GoldenGirlOfIndia 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Rajiva Shukla (@shuklabib33) August 8, 2020

