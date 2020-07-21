US: 8-year-old Girl Born Without Legs Competes In Gymnastics, See Video

An eight-year-old girl from Ohio, US, who was born without legs, has become an inspiration for many passionate gymnasts around the globe. Paige Calendine was born with the disability, however, she never saw it as an obstacle to her true passion of gymnastics. According to an international media outlet, the young athlete got involved in sports when she was just 18 months old and she works with the Zanesville Gymnastics team in the city of Zanesville, Ohio.

The immense dedication and hard work have led Paige to believe that her disability is not an obstacle to the path of greatness. While speaking to an international media outlet, the father of the eight-year-old, Sean Calendine, said that he and his wife pushed Paige into gymnastics just to build her upper body strength. However, Sean added that his daughter just did great and has just been getting better and better.

Paige reportedly said that her parents started her gymnastics training early because they wanted her to have a good body strength. She further informed that she trains with the Zanesville Gymnastics team under the guidance of coach Esther Weibel.

‘A big part of XceL team’

While Paige has never let her disabilities to get in her way, Weibel reportedly said the eight-year-old has always worked hard. While speaking to the media outlet, Paige’s coach said that the young athlete has been working out since she was a little girl. Weibel added that Paige started competing for the team this season as an XceL bronze and now she is a big part of the XceL team. The coach also informed that Paige even practices with all the XceL levels together.

Talking about her future plans, Sean said that his daughter wants to do cheerleading and swimming, however, he also added that currently, Paige wants to sign up for archery. Sean reportedly said that Paige has been talking about archery but he added that the decision will be based on if the activity affects her gymnastics practices. Sean even said that the real world is not going to adopt to Paige, so they, as parents, don’t try to change any more than they have to for her.

