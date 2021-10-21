Dodgers Vs Braves Game 5 Live Stream: How To Watch NLCS Game On TV, Online Live

Los Angeles Dodgers are set to face Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the Major League Baseball's National League Championship Series on October 22 at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Braves head into the match with a 3-1 lead in the best of seven series, as they defeated Dodgers 9-2 in Game 4, held on October 21. Braves are at an all-time high, having won Game 1 on October 17 by 3-2, and Game 2 by 5-4 alongside the dominant win in Game 4.

Los Angeles Dodgers meanwhile managed their lone victory till now by defeating Braves 6-5 in Game 3. Trea Turners has turned out to be one of the top performers for the Dodgers, as he currently ranks second with 28 home runs with a mark of 0.536. On the other hand, Freddie Freeman ranks the highest for the Braves with a total of 179 hits and 83 RBIs. If the Braves find another win in Game 5 on Friday, they will end up clinching the series as the Dodgers seek victory in the Game 5 to save the series.

How to watch Dodgers vs Braves Live Stream in India

Baseball fans in India can watch the live streaming of Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves, Game 5 of MLB’s NLCS on the official website, and the mobile application of the online streaming platform, FanCode. Unfortunately, the MLB NLCS Game 5 will not be telecasted in India. However, interested fans can buy a premium subscription of FanCode by paying a monthly fee of INR 99 or an annual fee of INR 499. The match is scheduled to start at 5:38 AM as per the Indian Standard Time on October 21.

How to watch Dodgers vs Braves Live Stream in the US

Meanwhile, Baseball fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the MLB Game 5, Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves match by tuning in to the live broadcast by FOX and FS1 networks which is going to be streamed live on fuboTV and DirecTV Stream along with other live TV services. Fans in the US can also watch the live streaming of the match on fuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, and YouTube TV, which come with a one-week free trial. The streaming platforms are available on Amazon Fire, Apple, and Android devices, along with Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku.

How to watch Dodgers vs Braves Live Stream in the UK

Baseball fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can watch the live broadcast of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves match by tuning in to BT Sport. BT Sport will broadcast all ALCS matches to its subscribers on its ESPN subchannel. Fans can buy a premium subscription to BT Sports by paying a monthly fee of £25.

Image: AP