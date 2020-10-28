Dodgers Win World Series For The First Time Since 1988, Defeat Tampa Bay Rays In Six Games

After successive heartbreaks in 2017 and 2018, the Los Angeles Dodgers have finally achieved what they were certainly longing for. The Dodgers ended their 32-year wait for the World Series title on Monday, when they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in an enthralling Game 6 in Texas. Tampa Bay put up an inspired fight in the World Series, but Dodgers’ quality, in the end, made a massive difference.

Dodgers vs Rays Game 6: Los Angeles crowned World Series Champions, end 32-year wait for the title

In what was the shortest and strangest MLB season of all-time, the Dodgers brought joy to the city of Los Angeles as they lifted the World Series title on Tuesday night. The Dodgers ended their three-decade-long wait for the World Series title, as they rallied past Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6. The Rays led 1-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth, as pitcher Blake Snell dominated the proceedings. However, Snell was taken off after surrendered a one-out single to Austin Barnes, a decision which manager Kevin Cash would regret later.

THE LOS ANGELES DODGERS ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS. pic.twitter.com/rlvVkSwXhp — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 28, 2020

Dodgers capitalised on the World Series 2020 opportunity thereafter, with Mookie Betts greeting reliever Nick Anderson with a game-changing double. Betts then homered in the eighth inning to add a vital insurance run, and eventually crowned Dodgers champions of baseball on Tuesday night. Both Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays had the best records heading into the World Series 2020 but had adopted different philosophies to get there.

While Dodgers spent heavily, and have one of the highest payrolls in baseball at $107.9 million, the Rays money balled their way through, with one of the lowest at $28.3 million according to CNN.

The World Series champions will eye this triumph as redemption after having lost out on two consecutive finals in 2017 and 2018. Dodgers had a sense of being cheated on in both those finals with Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox, both being punished for sign-stealing earlier this year, and now can hold their head high after the championship triumph. The Dodgers, who were earlier placed in Brooklyn, now have won seven World Series in total, the sixth most in MLB history.

The Dodgers only trail the New York/San Francisco Giants with eight, the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia/Oakland A’s who both have nine, the St. Louis Cardinals with 11 and the New York Yankees with their 27 world titles.

(Image Courtesy: MLB Twitter)