Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra Claims Title, Defeats Vadjejch And Anderson

India's golden boy, the winner of the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics Neeraj Chopra is yet to breach the 90m mark. Chopra started the Doha Diamond League with an 88.67m throw in the first round. World Champion Anderson Peters breached a distance of 85.88m and Jakub Vadlejch started with a throw of 85.51m.

Neeraj Chopra wins gold at the Doha Diamond League

Despite having the lead, Chopra did not seem very happy with the throw. In his second attempt, Anderson Peters breached the distance of 83.68m. In his second attempt, Chopra touched the 86.04m mark. At the end of three rounds, Neeraj Chopra was at 88.67m, Jakub Vadlejch was at 88.63m and Anderson Peters was at 85.88m. Neeraj Chopra's fifth attempt landed at 84.37m, whereas Vadjejch's fifth was 88.47m, Anderson Peters, the World Champion could manage only 82.22m. Neeraj Chopra's sixth attempt landed at 86.52m, Vadjejch could manage only 84.76m and Anderson Peters breached 81.93m with his 6th attempt.

جانب من مشاركة الهندي #نيراج_شوبرا .. البطل الأولمبي وحامل ذهبية أولمبياد #طوكيو2020 في منافسات رمي الرمح ضمن فاعليات جولة شاطيء البحر للدوري الماسي 👌🔝✔️@SeashoreQRT #الاتحاد_القطري_لألعاب_القوى | #India pic.twitter.com/FZDhhVC8V6 — Qatar Athletics Fed (@qatarathletics) May 5, 2023

India's other participant Eldhose Paul had a disappointing event as he finished in the last position. Paul registered a poor attempt as he began his Diamond League run. He could only manage 15.84 mtr and stood eighth after the first attempt. His second jump further deteriorated as he posted a meagre 13.65 mts in his second attempt.

He failed to improve in the third and last effort and managed to jump 14.70 mtr which ended his hopes of further going deep into the event.