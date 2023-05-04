Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra Sets His Eyes On Joining IPL? Drops Massive Hint

Neeraj Chopra, the Indian javelin thrower and Olympic gold medallist, is preparing for his season opener at the Diamond League in Doha. Prior to the competition, Chopra discussed various topics in a press conference, including India's love for cricket. Chopra acknowledged the popularity of cricket in India and praised the talent of Indian bowlers. He also drew comparisons between the skills required for cricket bowling and javelin throwing, emphasizing the importance of a fast arm in both sports.

The 25-year-old expressed confidence in the growth of Indian athletics, predicting an increase in the number of successful javelin throwers and other track and field athletes from the country. When asked if he would be interested in playing in the Indian Premier League, Neeraj Chopra jokingly responded that he would be open to it if he were allowed to bowl like he throws the javelin.

Will Neeraj Chopra join IPL?

A video of Chopra's comments on the IPL is doing rounds on various social media platforms. The video shows Chopra answering questions about the growth of athletics in India.

"Cricket is very popular in India. The bowlers are also very good. They have very fast arms. In the javelin, we need fast arms as well so there is a natural talent for that in India. In the future, more javelin throwers are expected to come. Not only in the javelin but athletes in other disciplines too. We have good long jumpers now. I feel really good that our country is growing in athletics," Chopra said.

When asked if he is going to go to the IPL after he is done competing in all the tournaments, Chopra jokingly said if they permit him to bowl like he throws the javelin then he will. "It is tough because cricket is also a physical sport. But let's see if they allow me to throw the ball like a javelin then why not?"

Chopra will defend his javelin throw title at the Diamond League in Doha, aiming to surpass the 90-metre mark. He made history in 2022 by becoming the first Indian athlete to win a Diamond Trophy, achieving a throw of 88.44m in Zurich.

Image: Twitter/CSK