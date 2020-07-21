Dr Anthony Fauci Picked Over Donald Trump To Throw First Pitch For Nationals Season Opener

Defending World Series champions Washington Nationals have announced Dr Anthony Fauci - who has been a crucial figure in shaping the United States' defence against the COVID-19 pandemic - will be throwing the ceremonial first pitch during their season opener against New York Yankees. Director of the National Institue of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH), Dr Anthony Fauci is a long-time supporter of the Nationals.

Also Read | WHO Is An 'imperfect Organisation' But The World Does Need It, Says Anthony Fauci

"Dr Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honour him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title," the team said in a statement. The Nationals will compete in their season opener Thursday, July 23, at home against MLB heavyweights New York Yankees.

A statement from the Washington Nationals regarding Opening Day. pic.twitter.com/iejxXeAA4V — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 20, 2020

Fans on social media were elated after the Washington Nationals made the announcement that Dr Anthony Fauci will be commended for his work amid the pandemic. While fans will not be permitted into the stadium, the Nationals opted to continue with the first pitch tradition and honour one of their biggest fans.

Nats announce that Dr. Anthony Fauci has accepted their invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on opening day. Fauci is a big Nats fan and has been spotted wearing a Nats mask during the pandemic. — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) July 20, 2020

Anthony Fauci will throw out the first ball on Opening Day. The Nats call him “a true champion for our country.” Agreed! (Btw they don’t mention that he’s a Yankee fan) https://t.co/GEP9rHB3CJ — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 20, 2020

Also Read | New Twins Pitcher Kenta Maeda Strikes Out Seven In Intrasquad Game

For a section of the fans, however, the Washington Nationals announcement was the perfect ploy to take a shot at US President Donald Trump, who has so far been at odds with Dr Fauci over the nation's handling of the pandemic. Nationals fans have been quite vocal about their displeasure of Donald Trump's leadership. When Trump made a rare public appearance during Game 5 of World Series 2019, the President was graced with a chorus of boos from the Nationals faithful.

Recently, during a public campaign, Donald Trump labelled Dr Anthony Fauci as an "alarmist," while downplaying the concerns of rising COVID-19 cases in the country. While Trump insisted there is no war of words with the Director of NIH, the US President has not been in agreement with Fauci's calls for strict social distancing guidelines.

"Well, I don’t know that he’s a leaker. He’s a little bit of an alarmist. That’s OK. A little bit of an alarmist," Trump on Dr Anthony Fauci.

Also Read | Lost And Found: Zimmer Makes Surprise Comeback With Indians

Meanwhile, fans continued bashing Donald Trump on social media:

Defending World Series Champs #WashingtonNationals

DC’s team… whose fans annihilated Trump with boos at the World Series don’t want him to throw out the first pitch on Opening Day... instead asking “true champion“ Dr. Anthony Fauci to do the honors.#MajorLeagueShade 🔥 https://t.co/Yud1S2LgUV — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) July 21, 2020

BREAKING: Dr. Fauci, an American hero, will throw out first pitch on opening day for the Washington Nationals. Donald Trump definitely will be jealous and not pleased with this development. — A Worried Citizen (@ThePubliusUSA) July 20, 2020

Trump doesn't have to discredit Dr. Fauci, he does that every single time he opens his mouth. — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) July 18, 2020

As an FYI, typically the President throws the first pitch on opening day. No way that was happening. This is peak shade by the Nats pic.twitter.com/ggCM5doPFq — April Stephen (@aprilsaysso) July 21, 2020

Trump will say they asked him first, and he refused. They'll ask the Nationals, and they'll say that didn't happen. Then it will be Friday and we won't talk about it again. — Brooqs (@Brooqs) July 21, 2020

MLB 2020 season

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MLB 2020 season has been shortened to a 60-game regular season as opposed to a 162-game season. Washington Nationals will kick off their title defence against the Yankees in a three-game series starting Thursday night (Friday IST). The second MLB Opening Day game will be between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. The rest of the teams will play their season opener in the coming days.

Also Read | Anthony Fauci Urges People To Listen To Health Experts, Avoid 'political Nonsense'

(Image Credits: AP)