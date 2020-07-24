Last Updated:

Dr Fauci's First Pitch A "flat Curve" That Goes Straight To The Deck: WATCH

The 'Dr Fauci first pitch' failed to live up to the hype as the ceremonial first pitch of the 2020 season missed the home plate by quite a margin.

dr fauci first pitch

The ceremonial first pitch of the 2020 MLB season was thrown by Dr Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institue of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH). Fauci, a longtime Washington Nationals fan, was honoured for his years of service and for his work in shaping the United States' defence against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 79-year-old entered the field in a Nationals jersey and cap with his face covered with a Nats mask. He then went on to throw a flat curveball that missed the home plate by quite some distance. Aimed for Nationals’ reliever Sean Doolittle, the loose pitch hit the deck before bouncing wide of the home plate. Expectations were not exactly high for the 79-year-old scientist who, obviously, is not a professional ballplayer. 

Dr Fauci first pitch gives rise to slew of memes on social media

A COVID-19 joke? Clearly!

 

 

Dr Anthony Fauci's ceremonial first pitch was followed by a moment of silence and MLB's tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement. During the national anthem, the players from Yankees and Nationals roster took a knee to show their solidarity for the anti-racism protests in the country.

MLB Results

The season opener between defending World Series champions, Washington Nationals and New York Yankees ended in a 4-1 win for the latter. Yankees' debutant Gerrit Cole starred in the shortened match, going five innings of one run, one hit ball with five strikeouts. Cole managed 75 pitches on his first match in Yankees colours, 46 of which were strikes. Yankees' offence was led by left fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who scored a homer and three RBIs on Thursday. 

In the second game of the double-header Opening Day, LA Dodgers romped past San Francisco Giants with an 8-1 scoreline. Enrique Hernandez starred for the winning side as the 28-year-old notched four hits, including a two-run home and registered 5 RBIs. Debutant Mookie Betts went one for five. Betts played a vital role in a five-run seventh inning for the Dodgers. Betts also took a knee during the national anthem in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

(Image Credits: MLB Twitter Handle)

