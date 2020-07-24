Dr Fauci's First Pitch A "flat Curve" That Goes Straight To The Deck: WATCH

The ceremonial first pitch of the 2020 MLB season was thrown by Dr Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institue of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH). Fauci, a longtime Washington Nationals fan, was honoured for his years of service and for his work in shaping the United States' defence against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 79-year-old entered the field in a Nationals jersey and cap with his face covered with a Nats mask. He then went on to throw a flat curveball that missed the home plate by quite some distance. Aimed for Nationals’ reliever Sean Doolittle, the loose pitch hit the deck before bouncing wide of the home plate. Expectations were not exactly high for the 79-year-old scientist who, obviously, is not a professional ballplayer.

Anthony Fauci, First Pitch Mechanics. pic.twitter.com/QxszDQJDuu — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 23, 2020

Dr Fauci first pitch gives rise to slew of memes on social media

Anthony Fauci, First Pitch (with tail). pic.twitter.com/PEKiLzCnN2 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 23, 2020

Dr. Fauci strode confidently all the way to the mound to throw out the first pitch and I thought, "This is going to be strong." Instead, it rivaled some of the worst ever. Huh? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 23, 2020

Fauci is our nation’s top NERD who is supposed to throw a pitch ... exactly like this.

I love it. 🤣👍 https://t.co/KWX7og0yAY — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) July 24, 2020

A COVID-19 joke? Clearly!

Dr. Fauci's first pitch was just trying to social distance from home plate. — Kyndall (@KyndallFreer) July 23, 2020

He clearly doesn’t want anyone to catch anything — Chuck Giacinto (@ChuckGiacinto) July 24, 2020

Dr. Fauci throws the most 2020 first pitch ever... pic.twitter.com/gHJMRLD6z3 — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) July 23, 2020

Anthony Fauci’s horrendous first-pitch is what Americans need right now. pic.twitter.com/yu8lguQcVE — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) July 23, 2020

Dr Fauci’s first pitch pic.twitter.com/nn9Bi1uWhI — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) July 23, 2020

Dr Anthony Fauci's ceremonial first pitch was followed by a moment of silence and MLB's tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement. During the national anthem, the players from Yankees and Nationals roster took a knee to show their solidarity for the anti-racism protests in the country.

After Dr. Fauci threw out the first pitch, players took a knee and observed a moment of silence. pic.twitter.com/3JKO0zsd2u — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 24, 2020

MLB Results

The season opener between defending World Series champions, Washington Nationals and New York Yankees ended in a 4-1 win for the latter. Yankees' debutant Gerrit Cole starred in the shortened match, going five innings of one run, one hit ball with five strikeouts. Cole managed 75 pitches on his first match in Yankees colours, 46 of which were strikes. Yankees' offence was led by left fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who scored a homer and three RBIs on Thursday.

In the second game of the double-header Opening Day, LA Dodgers romped past San Francisco Giants with an 8-1 scoreline. Enrique Hernandez starred for the winning side as the 28-year-old notched four hits, including a two-run home and registered 5 RBIs. Debutant Mookie Betts went one for five. Betts played a vital role in a five-run seventh inning for the Dodgers. Betts also took a knee during the national anthem in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

