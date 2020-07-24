Mookie Betts Takes A Knee During National Anthem, MLB Fans Mock His $365 Million Contract

The MLB season began with a powerful message on Thursday as LA Dodgers star Mookie Betts joined several other San Francisco Giants players in taking a knee during the national anthem. Mookie Betts kneeling during the national anthem was in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign as a growing number of MLB players have opted to protest against racial injustice and police brutality with the act. Along with Mookie Betts kneeling, Giants coach Gabe Kepler and several of his players also knelt during the national anthem.

Mookie Betts kneeling during the national anthem

The World Series Champion only was the only Dodgers star who opted to kneel during the “The Star-Spangled Banner” anthem. Betts' teammates Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger were seen placing their hands on his shoulders as a sign of support. The official Twitter account of the LA Dodgers also posted the video Mookie Betts kneeling during the national anthem. However, some fans on social media mocked Mookie Betts' decision to kneel during the anthem.

Max Muncy & Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers (Buffalo Bills of the 90s) put their hands on Mookie Betts’ shoulders & tell him “we stand with you brother, we know you’re very oppressed with that $365 million contract you just signed” as he kneels for the National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/ZO2BnNVAyv — Joe Biden’s Alter Ego (@MrSniffYoGurl) July 24, 2020

There were several members of the San Franciso Giants that took a knee during the anthem. The Giants have, in fact, been at the forefront of MLB’s demonstrations in support of social justice. Mike Yastrzemski, Austin Slater, Jaylin Davis, and Antoan Richardson, along with coach Gabe Kapler, took a knee before Monday’s exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics. That group grew to nearly a dozen players, coaches and staff members on Thursday, prior to the game against the Dodgers.

Like the Yankees and Nationals, the Dodgers and Giants took a knee during a moment of silence before the anthem. pic.twitter.com/l9vXpJMNIS — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) July 24, 2020

Mookie Betts contract details: Fans mock Mookie Betts contract

The Mookie Betts contract extension made headlines on Wednesday after the 27-year-old right fielder signed a bumper deal with the Dodgers. A day prior to the Dodgers vs Giants clash, Mookie Betts signed a 12-year, $365 million contract extension that keeps the star outfielder from reaching free agency this winter. Combined with the initial one-year Mookie Betts contract, the Dodgers star's total comes up to a whopping $392 million over 13 years.

Dodgers vs Giants score

The MLB 2020 season opened with the Dodgers thrashing the Giants, 8-1. Mookie Betts played a vital role in a five-run seventh inning for the Dodgers.

Image Credits - AP