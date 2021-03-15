Drew Brees Retires After 20 Years With The NFL, Kids Announce On Instagram: WATCH

This weekend, Drew Brees retired after his 20-year career in the NFL. The 42-year-old did so with a video announcement on Instagram featuring his children, along with a heartfelt caption. Brees has spent his last 15 years with the New Orleans Saints, and retired on the 15th anniversary of him signing with the team.

After the New Orleans Saints lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the playoffs, rumours of Brees' retirement were reported. But the one-time Super Bowl winner waited for a few weeks after that, to make things official. "After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football," he wrote on Instagram, adding a video of his children.

He wrote about putting his "heart and soul" into being a QB, and exhausting himself to give everything to the team he has played with for the past 15 years. "We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us," he added, adding that his time with the team has moulded and strengthened him, while inspiring him and giving him memories worth a lifetime.

"My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give you everything you had given to me and more," he wrote. "I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. New my real life's work begins!" READ | Drew Brees creates storm on social media after intense workout video; NFL fans react

The San Diego Chargers' second-round draft pick in 2001, Brees has retired as the NFL's all-time leader in career passing yards, completions and completion percentage. He was also one first-team and four second-team All-Pro honours. He won the Offensive Player of the Year twice (2008, 2011), and was the Super Bowl XLIV MVP.

Happy retirement Drew Brees!



• 20 seasons

• 13x Pro Bowl

• 2x offensive player of the year

• Super Bowl Champ

• Super Bowl MVP

• 2nd all-time in pass TDs

• 1st all-time in completions@SaintsCSC pic.twitter.com/VpwZiii741 — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 14, 2021

As per reports, Brees peaked in 2004, finishing with a 27-TDs season for the San Diego Chargers – with whom he played for the first five seasons of his career. However, Brees made his legacy with the Saints, who signed him in 2006. They won the Super Bowl in 2009, beating the Indianapolis Colts. He has led the NFL in passing yards seven times, crossing the 5000-yard mark five times.

