Drew Brees Retires: List Of Potential Replacements For Legendary Saints Quarterback

Earlier on Sunday, legendary New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees took to social media to announce his retirement from pro football. The 42-year-old stepped down after 20 years in the NFL and with a future Hall of Fame induction surely on the horizon. However, there has now been plenty of talk about the candidates that are in line to replace Brees on the Saints roster.
On Sunday, Drew Brees called it a career after 20 seasons in the NFL, the last 15 of which he spent with the New Orleans Saints. The two-time offensive Player of the Year announced his retirement via an Instagram post that included his children. In a video clip, Brees' four children, Baylen, Bowen, Callen and Rylen, were heard saying, "After 15 years with the Saints and 20 years in the NFL, our dad is finally gonna retire. So he can spend more time with us! Yeah!!."
While Brees' retirement was widely expected following the Saints' divisional-round playoff defeat against the Buccaneers, here's a look at some of the several Drew Brees replacements options in the Saints roster for the 2021 season.
Drew Brees retires as the NFL's all-time leader in career passing yards (80,358) and ranks second all-time in touchdown passes (571) and completion percentage (67.7%). Brees also led the New Orleans Saints to the team's first Super Bowl championship in 2010.
He had previously spent five years with the San Diego Chargers before joining the Saints in 2006.