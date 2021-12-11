Dustin Poirier Opens Up On His 'never Going To Be Settled' Rivalry With Conor McGregor

The Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier UFC trilogy ended with Poirier coming out victorious against the Notorious fighter (McGregor), however, the American has insisted that has not heard from his rival since the fight stating that both of them have no relationship. Conor McGregor is still recovering from the leg injury he had suffered during the fight with Poirier, but recently revealed plans to return to sparring in April next year. The date of his in ring action is yet to be revealed.

Dustin Poirier on rivalry with Conor McGregor

Their Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor first clash took place in 2014 when they used to compete in the featherweight division. Conor McGregor came out on top with a first-round KO, breaking Poirier’s three-fight win streak at UFC 178. However, in the next two fights, it was the American who registered two first-round stoppage wins over McGregor the second of which left the Irishman with a broken leg.

In an interview to BT Sports Dustin Poirier said,

“We can fight five more times, I don’t think it’s ever going to be settled. It’s just one of those rivalries that is going to be forever.”

Dustin Poirier next match

Talking about Dustin Poirier next match the American will challenge Brazil’s Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 269. Former lightweight champion Poirier heads into the title clash in the last PPV of 2021 after defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 264 for the second straight time, during their clash in July this year. Whereas, Oliveira heads into his first title defense, having earned it after defeating Micahel Chandler at UFC 262 on May 15, 2021.

UFC 269 live streaming details

UFC fans in India, wondering how to watch the exciting title clash between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 269 at tune in to the live telecast by the official broadcaster of UFC in India, Sony Pictures Sports Network. The main card will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Sunday in India, while the Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, and Sony TEN 3 channels will telecast the match. At the same time, fans can also watch the event on the mobile application and website of Sony LIV.

Image: UFC/ Twitter