Star Sprinter Dutee Chand To Sell Her BMW Car For Meeting Training Expenses

India's current national champion in the women's 100 meters event Dutee Chand has decided to put her BMW up for sale for meeting training expenses due to lack of sponsors. The 24-year-old has won many laurels for India in Athletics. She had participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics but was unable to go beyond the preliminary round.

'In need of money': Dutee Chand

As per reports, 'India's fastest woman' owns a 2015 BMW 3-series model, which she had bought for Rs 30 lakh. The star sprinter now wants to sell her car in order to meet her training expenses. At the same time, she had also posted the picture of her BMW car for seeking prospective buyers but the post has been deleted by her.

While speaking to India Today, Chand said that no sponsor is willing to spend on her due to the ongoing global pandemic. She then mentioned that she is in need of money and therefore, she has decided to sell off her luxury car in order to meet her training and diet expenses as she is preparing for the Tokyo Olympics that is now scheduled to get underway on July 11, 2021, due to the ongoing global pandemic.

When asked whether Dutee had approached the state government for help, she said that even the state government people are saying they are going through a financial crunch. Meanwhile, the sprinter also revealed how she had bought the luxury car. The young athlete went on to say that she had bought the car received a cash reward of Rs 3 crore from Orissa CM Naveen Pattnaik for her achievement in Asian Games. Chand also added that she had also built her money from the cash prize that she had received.

A look at Dutee Chand's short career

Dutee Chand has showcased an exceptional athletic journey. Dutee holds the national record of 11:22 seconds in 100m while the Tokyo Olympics qualification time is 11:15 seconds. Chand who has a silver each in 100m and 200m in the 2018 Asian Games, is also only the second Indian track and field athlete to win a gold in the World Universiade (2019). The national champion is also the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in the 100-meter race at a global meet.

Dutee Chand credited her victory to the years of hard work and blessings. Dutee Chand also shared the achievement saying it doesn't matter if she's pulled down, she'll always come back stronger. Dutee Chand also won gold at the race in All India Inter State Championship.

