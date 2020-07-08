Dwayne Johnson Beats CR7 To Become Highest-paid IG Star Despite Having 40m Less Followers

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo may be the most-followed celebrity on social media platform Instagram, but the Portuguese ace was still beaten by former WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson when it comes to the title of the highest-paid celebrity on Instagram. A recent analysis by social media marketing firm Hopper HQ ranked the Hollywood actor at number one ahead of beauty mogul Kylie Jenner (2nd) and Cristiano Ronaldo (3rd).

Highest-paid Instagram celebrities: Dwayne Johnson tops the charts

Kylie Jenner held the top spot among highest-paid Instagram celebrities last year. However, she was recently dethroned by Dwayne Johnson, a turn of events which comes soon after she was stripped of her billionaire tag by Forbes. According to analysts, Dwayne Johnson rakes in an estimated $1 million for a sponsored post. Kylie Jenner closely follows Johnson with $986,000 per post, and Cristiano Ronaldo charges nearly $889,000 for every sponsored post. Kim Kardashian ($858,000) and Ariana Grande ($853,000) round up the top five.

Among football players, Neymar takes the second spot ahead of Lionel Messi with an estimated $704,000 for every sponsored post. Messi comes in third with $695,000 earned from each of his sponsored posts. Former Manchester United star and fashion icon David Beckham is also in the top 30 highest-paid Instagram celebrities. Beckham makes about $339,000 per post.

Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi to become highest-paid footballer on IG in 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo, as mentioned, is the highest-followed celebrity on Instagram with over 228 million followers. In comparison, the Dwayne Johnson Instagram follower count is a little over 184 million. Last month, analysis from Buzz Bingo revealed Cristiano Ronaldo made a whopping $50.3 million (€44.3 million) in 2019 as he was named the highest-earning footballer on Instagram. The former Real Madrid star beat his arch-rival Lionel Messi, who made about $30.4 million (€26.8 million) from his several sponsored Instagram posts.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson topping the list comes as little surprise as the actor reclaimed his top spot in Forbes' highest-paid actors list in 2019. In a list otherwise dominated by the cast of Avengers: Endgame, Johnson raked in $89.4 million over 12 months. Dwayne Johnson held the top spot in 2016 after he was ranked second in the following two years. The former WWE superstar last appeared in Jumanji: The Next Level with a star-studded cast of Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Danny DeVito. The film reportedly grossed about $797 million worldwide against a $125 million budget.

(Image Credits: Cristiano Ronaldo, Dwayne Johnson Instagram)