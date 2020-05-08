Eagles Schedule 2020: Full List Of Fixtures, Dates, Tickets And Live Streaming Details

As per the Eagles schedule 2020, the Philadelphia Eagles will start their 2020 NFL season on the road against Washington Redskins. They will play four regular-season prime-time games for the 14th consecutive season, ending their season at home with the Redskins. Fans will be able to live stream the games via FuboTV. Here is the Eagles schedule 2020 along with Philadelphia Eagles opponents and Eagles Tickets 2020 details.

Also read | NFL announce the schedule for their 2020 season

Eagles schedule 2020: Eagles tickets 2020 and Philadelphia Eagles opponents

Alright #EaglesEverywhere, now that you’ve seen our 2020 schedule, which games are you most hyped for?#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/5p0rxBh5yV — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 7, 2020

Also read | Peyton Manning roasts Tom Brady as NFL duo boast trash-talk prowess with Woods, Mickelson

Printable Eagles schedule 2020, Eagles tickets 2020 and Philadelphia Eagles opponents

Behold, our 2020 schedule in all its glory.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/oGVKkQVWqv — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 7, 2020

Also read | Basketball helped power Jets' Fant to football success

2020 NFL schedule Philadelphia Eagles: Philadelphia Eagles opponents and primetime games

Since 2007, the Eagles have always played in 61 combined regular-season prime-time games. They will host the New York Giants in Week 7 on Thursday Night Football (TNF). Currently, the Eagles are one of the two NFL teams with an undefeated 4-0 win-loss TNF record since 2016. They will face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 for Sunday Night Football.

In Week 12, the Eagles will host the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday Night Football. The Eagles have a 5-1 (.833) record for Monday Night Football (MNF), which is the third-highest MNF winning percentage in the league during that stretch since 2016. This is the second year for the team to play at least two straight division games to end the season.

They will travel to Dallas first before hosting Washington during Week 16-17. The tickets for the Eagles games are already available on Ticket Master. The Eagles are also providing single game tickets, suite rentals and seasonal tickets on their official website.

2020 NFL schedule Philadelphia Eagles

Football is back on NFL Network this fall! 🏈



📺: 2020 NFL Schedule Release live now on NFL Network

📱: https://t.co/5FJW2GVBN5 pic.twitter.com/gE7MpxTIrU — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 8, 2020

Also read | Michael Jordan nearly chose NFL over MLB after retiring in 1993: David Halberstam

Philadelphia Eagles preseason schedule 2020

According to the Eagles schedule 2020, the Philadelphia Eagles will their start their pre-season games on August 13. The games will carry on till September. The Eagles are scheduled to play against Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Jets. The timings for the games are not yet specified.

August 13-17 at Indianapolis Colts, NBC10, 94WIP

August 20-24 at Miami Dolphins, NBC10, 94WIP

August 27-30 vs New England Patriots, NBC10, 94WIP

September 3 vs New York Jets NBC10, 94WIP

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1 – Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Washington Redskins, FedEx Field, 1:00 PM, FOX, 94WIP

Week 2 – Sunday, September 20, vs Los Angeles Rams, Lincoln Financial Field, 1:00 PM, FOX, 94WIP

Week 3 – Sunday, September 27 vs Cincinnati Bengals, Lincoln Financial Field, 1:00 PM, CBS, 94WIP

Week 4 – Sunday, October 4 at San Francisco 49ers, Levi's Stadium, 8:20 PM, NBC, 94WIP

Week 5 – Sunday, October 11 at Pittsburgh Steelers, Heinz Field, 1:00 PM, FOX, 94WIP

Week 6 – Sunday, October 18 vs Baltimore Ravens, Lincoln Financial Field, 1:00 PM, CBS, 94WIP

Week 7 – Thursday, October 22 vs New York Giants, Lincoln Financial Field, 8:20 PM, FOX/NFLN/Amazon, 94WIP

Week 8 – Sunday, November 1 vs Dallas Cowboys, Lincoln Financial Field, 8:20 PM, NBC, 94WIP

Week 10 – Sunday, November 15 at New York Giants, MetLife Stadium, 1:00 PM, FOX, 94WIP

Week 11 – Sunday, November 22 at Cleveland Browns, FirstEnergy Stadium, 1:00 PM, FOX, 94WIP

Week 12 – Monday, November 30 vs Seattle Seahawks, Lincoln Financial Field, 8:15 PM, ESPN, 94WIP

Week 13 – Sunday, Dec. 6 at Green Bay Packers, Lambeau Field, 4:25 PM, CBS, 94WIP

Week 14 – Sunday, December 13 vs New Orleans Saints, Lincoln Financial Field, 4:25 PM, FOX, 94WIP

Week 15 – Sunday, December 20 at Arizona Cardinals, State Farm Stadium, 4:05 PM, FOX, 94WIP

Week 16 – Sunday, December 27 at Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium, 4:25 PM, FOX, 94WIP

Week 17 – Sunday, January 3 vs Washington Redskins, Lincoln Financial Field, 1:00 PM, FOX, 94WIP

Note: The above-mentioned schedule is as per Eastern Standard Time (EST). Indian Standard Time (IST) will be 9 hours and 30 minutes ahead of EST. Dates will vary accordingly.