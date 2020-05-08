Eagles Schedule 2020: Full List Of Fixtures, Dates, Tickets And Live Streaming Details

Quick links:
As per the Eagles schedule 2020, the Philadelphia Eagles will start their 2020 NFL season on the road against Washington Redskins. They will play four regular-season prime-time games for the 14th consecutive season, ending their season at home with the Redskins. Fans will be able to live stream the games via FuboTV. Here is the Eagles schedule 2020 along with Philadelphia Eagles opponents and Eagles Tickets 2020 details.
Since 2007, the Eagles have always played in 61 combined regular-season prime-time games. They will host the New York Giants in Week 7 on Thursday Night Football (TNF). Currently, the Eagles are one of the two NFL teams with an undefeated 4-0 win-loss TNF record since 2016. They will face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 for Sunday Night Football.
In Week 12, the Eagles will host the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday Night Football. The Eagles have a 5-1 (.833) record for Monday Night Football (MNF), which is the third-highest MNF winning percentage in the league during that stretch since 2016. This is the second year for the team to play at least two straight division games to end the season.
They will travel to Dallas first before hosting Washington during Week 16-17. The tickets for the Eagles games are already available on Ticket Master. The Eagles are also providing single game tickets, suite rentals and seasonal tickets on their official website.
According to the Eagles schedule 2020, the Philadelphia Eagles will their start their pre-season games on August 13. The games will carry on till September. The Eagles are scheduled to play against Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Jets. The timings for the games are not yet specified.