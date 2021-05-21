Elon Musk Finally Comes Through For UFC Star Beneil Dariush, Sends Him Loner Tesla

2021 has been an incredible year for UFC star Beneil Dariush so far. He defeated Carlos Diego Ferreira in February and went on to beat Tony Ferguson at the co-main event of UFC 262 to become the number three ranked lightweight of the world, inching a step closer to a title shot. Not just that, he’s also about to become a father which is a really big deal for him and his wife. So, while other fighters choose to convert their win into a title shot by calling out the champion, Dariush has no cares in the world other than the safety of his wife and child.

UFC News: Beneil Dariush Tesla callout

That’s the reason why the 32-year-old called out Tesla’s billionaire CEO Elon Musk at his UFC 262 post-fight interview. Beneil Dariush wasn’t too pleased with Musk as the Tesla car that he had ordered in December 2020 still hadn’t arrived as he wants it for his family. “I wanna call somebody out. Joe [Rogan], I wanna call out your buddy Elon, Elon Musk. Where’s my wife’s car bro? I’ve been waiting six months. I need a good car. S*** I got to protect my daughter. Let’s go Elon, get me my car,” he said.

💥 BREAKING: UFC fighter and Tesla fan, Beneil Dariush gives more details on his Tesla delivery. This guy really wants his Tesla!@elonmusk https://t.co/rCUZkiWTu3 pic.twitter.com/xp1tFomDjG — Tesla Hype (@TeslaHype) May 16, 2021

Elon Musk gives UFC fighter Tesla

It didn’t take a long time for the message to reach the South African-born billionaire, who apologised for the delay in a tweet and wrote, “coming soon”. However, just four days after the exchange, Elon Musk hooked Beneil Dariush with a new whip. Musk sent the fighter a “loaner Tesla” which Dariush and his wife can use until his ordered car gets ready. The news was broken by Dariush’s manager Ali Abdelaziz, who called Musk a “gangster,” while sharing the picture of his client with his temporary car.

@elonmusk came through for @beneildariush with a free car until his order is ready. Elon is a gangster @ufc pic.twitter.com/ypl9CLoTuw — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 19, 2021

What’s next for Beneil Dariush?

With his car troubles now behind him, Beneil Dariush would now look to turn his attention towards the lightweight division, which is filled with formidable contenders. His win over Tony Ferguson certainly grabbed many fighters’ attention, with Dariush announcing that he’s ready to fight Charles Oliviera for the title. However, according to reports, the 32-year-old might not get a title shot this quick and would have to defeat some more top-ranked opponents first. Dariush would be a perfect opponent for Justin Gaethje or the loser of the match between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Elon Musk net worth 2021

According to Forbes, Elon Musk’s net worth in 2021 is estimated to be around $148.5 billion.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy.

Image Source: AP, Ali Abdelaziz/ Twitter