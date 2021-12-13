Elon Musk Has Hilarious Take On Formula One, Netizens Say 'F1 Should Be Electric'

On Sunday, in one of the most thrilling endings to a Formula One season, Max Verstappen managed to win the 2021 F1 Drivers' Championship despite being second for most of the final race in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. It caused the internet to go into a frenzy that still has not ended. But on the funnier and lighter side of things, tech giant and billionaire Elon Musk posted a hilarious meme regarding Formula 1.

Abu Dhabi GP: Max Verstappen wins maiden F1 Driver Championship

What prompted the meme from Elon Musk was most likely the Formula One race that happened in Abu Dhabi. On Sunday, Lewis Hamilton led the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from the first turn of the race right till the final lap but after a safety car and some 'controversial' race directives from FIA, Max Verstappen managed to overtake his rival and win both the Abu Dhabi GP and the 2021 F1 Drivers' Championship.

Lewis Hamilton lead the race for 57 of the 58 laps at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but after a yellow flag and directives from the race control to first say that 'lapped cars will not be allowed to overtake the safety car,' before allowing five cars between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to go past them and the safety car.

As a result, the Dutchman, who was on fresher soft tyres, got past the Brit with ease, who had been on used hard compound tyres for several laps and Verstappen crossed the finish line in the first place to clinch his maiden F1 championship. Following Verstappen's 'controversial' victory, Mercedes F1 protested the decisions made by race control. However, they did not find any solace as their protests were rejected and the Red Bull Racing driver was confirmed 2021 Formula 1 driver champion.

Elon Musk named Time's Person of the Year

Musk was named as Time's Person of the Year after solidifying his standing as the richest person on the planet and his problem solving of issues with the earth. "Few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too. He sees his mission as solving the globe’s most intractable challenges, along the way disrupting multiple industries," wrote Time about Musk.

Image: AP/@elonmusk/Twitter