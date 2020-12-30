Eminem Provides Theme Music For New UFC 257: McGregor Vs Poirier Promo; Fans Left Ecstatic

Eminem's new song is being used by UFC to promote the mega-fight between former double champion Conor McGregor and former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. The bout will headline UFC 257 and is on its way to becoming one of the biggest fights of 2021. The two will collide in a rematch on January 23 at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi after they met in 2014 when McGregor won by TKO in the first round.

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 gets theme music

While fans are busy predicting the winner of the second bout, Eminem is taking the MMA world by storm with his new hit. The Slim Shady earlier revealed that his song ‘Higher’, from his new album ‘Music To Be Murdered By: Side B (Deluxe)’, is being used in an ESPN promo for UFC 257: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2. "Survival mode," wrote Eminem while sharing the promo on his Twitter page.

Fans react to the new UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 promo

Fans are seemingly loving the new promo as the tweet has received more than 300,000 views on Twitter, with around 4,000 retweets and more than 22,000 likes. In the comment section, many have requested Eminem to do more collaborations with UFC, while others requested him to introduce Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier to the octagon on January 23.

“Another great promo video for the fight,” wrote a fan, while sharing the first promo UFC released a few weeks ago. “Higher is my favourite song on Side B and I love to see it being used already for UFC promo,” another added. “What a lethal combination my fav music artist's music Higher featured on a UFC promo, can't wait to see UFC 257,” commented a third.

UFC 257 schedule: McGregor and Poirier's last fights

After losing to champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, both the fighters bounced back with some dominant performances in their last outings. While Conor McGregor bested Donald Cerrone in under 40 seconds at UFC 246, Dustin Poirier delivered one of his best performances against Dan Hooker, winning the bout via unanimous decision in June.

Image Source: AP, UFC/ Twitter