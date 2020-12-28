Colby Covington Thinks Dustin Poirier Will Get "sparked” By Conor McGregor At UFC 257

UFC welterweight Colby Covington recently took a shot at his former team-mate Dustin Poirier, who is currently training to face Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 257 next month. The pair will clash in a rematch at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi after they met in 2014, which McGregor won by TKO in the first round. Colby Covington who previously trained with Poirier at the American Top Team (ATT) gym in Florida, made it clear that he has no love for The Diamond while predicting the upcoming mega-fight on Submission Radio.

Also Read l UFC drops spectacular trailer for McGregor vs Poirier 2: “Ready for War”

UFC 257: Colby Covington on McGregor vs Poirier 2

Colby Covington claimed that Conor McGregor will once again knock down Dustin Poirier in the first round, winning the rematch. He said Dustin Poirier still has “no chin” which will make it easy for the Notorious One to take the KO win. He stated Poirier is “gonna cry to the world” for sympathy after the bout, advising the former interim lightweight champion to spend more time in the gym.

“He’s gonna cry to the world, get everyone to feel sympathy and feel bad for him. He’s going to get sparked again in the first round ’cause he’s completely washed up and has no chin anymore and no heart,” he added.

Also Read l Is Conor McGregor UFC's best-selling fighter ever? Complete main event buys of career

Both Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier have traded words on numerous occasions, with Covington recently blasting Poirier for “all the s*** he talks”. Not just that, a few months ago, The Diamond took to Instagram and challenged The Chaos for a fight in the American Top Team (ATT) facility.

.@ColbyCovMMA previews Conor/Dustin 2:



“Conor’s just gonna spark him first round. Just get the Kleenex ready, cause Dustin’s gonna be crying up a storm at the press conference and getting everybody to feel bad for him. ‘Wah-wah, feel bad for me, I didn’t accomplish my dream’.” pic.twitter.com/ynlAv97hTj — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) December 23, 2020

Also Read l Conor McGregor hails UFC 246 as the highest-selling PPV of 2020, Team Masvidal bite back

What’s next for Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier?

While Dustin Poirier will be welcoming Conor McGregor back in the UFC octagon on January 23, Colby Covington is busy chasing a high-profile showdown with another member of the ATT gym, Jorge Masvidal. The Gamebred who is currently at the third spot of the welterweight rankings has not fought since his loss to champion Kamaru Usman in July 2020. There are also rumours that Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal could coach the upcoming season of TUF, leading to their much-awaited clash.

Also Read l UFC 229: Khabib was disappointed with McGregor as he expected him to be mentally tougher

Image Source: Colby Covington, UFC/ Instagram