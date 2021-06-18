Esteban Ocon's Girlfriend: All You Need To Know About His Relationship With Elena Berri

From driving for the Manor Racing team in 2016 to now driving for Alpine (previously Renault), Esteban Ocon has come a long way in the four seasons he has competed so far in Formula One. Alpine salvaged the Frenchman's F1 career as Ocon was without an F1 seat in the 2020 season. Since Ocon has come on board, he has not disappointed his new employers as he has delivered impressive performances at each race so far. With Ocon being the talk of the town ahead of this weekend's French GP, here are the answers to some of the frequently asked questions about the Frenchman: 'Who is Esteban Ocon girlfriend?' and 'What is the Esteban Ocon salary at Alpine?

What is Esteban Ocon's salary at Alpine?

As a result of his impressive performances with the team, Alpine gave Esteban Ocon a bumper contract extension on Thursday, which will see his term with the team last at least till the end of 2024. The Frenchman has delivered outstanding performances this season, having outscored more decorated teammate Fernando Alonso, who returned to F1 this year after a two-year hiatus. Ocon has scored points in four of this season's opening six races and has out-qualified Alonso on four occasions. While there is no latest Esteban Ocon salary update, the Alpine driver reportedly earned a salary of $5 million (£3.65 million) as per his previous contract.

Esteban Ocon's girlfriend: Who is Esteban Ocon dating?

Esteban Ocon is currently dating Elena Berri, who is an Italian model and influencer. So the answer to the 'Is Esteban Ocon single?' is No. The first time Berri was spotted with Ocon was in early 2018, although the two officially confirmed their relationship in September 2018 when they were seen on the red carpet of an event together. The couple is known for keeping most of the details of their relationship private and have only uploaded a few pictures of them together on their respective social media accounts. It is believed that Ocon and Elena first met in August 2017 in Valencia, Spain.

Esteban Ocon F1 2021 season so far

Since Esteban Ocon's return to F1 at the beginning of this season, he has delivered impressive performances week in and week out. While his performances have not materialized into points, it is for no fault of his own as Alpine's car has not been competitive on race days. Hence, the 24-year-old has outperformed the potential of the car by finishing in the points in four of the six races so far. The Frenchman is currently in twelfth place in the F1 2021 standings with 12 points and will hope that he can score some good points this weekend at his home Grand Prix.

Image Credits: Elena Berri/Instagram