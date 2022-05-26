Ex-F1 Boss Bernie Ecclestone Arrested In Brazil For Illegally Carrying Gun On Plane

Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone was arrested in Brazil on Thursday for illegally boarding a plane with a gun. While the 91-year-old was released on bail, Brazilian media reported that he took a private jet to Switzerland just a short time after. The British business magnate, who left the series in 2017, is a frequent visitor to Brazil because he has family there.

Bernie Ecclestone arrested for illegally carrying gun on plane

According to AP, Sao Paulo state's public security secretariat said in a statement that Bernie Ecclestone "was detained after federal policemen found a gun in his luggage on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. in the X-ray area of the Viracopos airport in Campinas."

In another statement, the police said that Ecclestone "claimed to be the owner of the illegal gun, but alleged he did not know it was in its personal luggage." They also added that the former F1 boss did not want to involve lawyers in the case, and hence, paid 6,060 Brazilian reals ($1,240) to be released.

A police report written at the airport and obtained by The Associated Press shows Ecclestone told police he bought the pistol from an unidentified F1 mechanic about five years ago. He said the weapon was kept on a farm in the Sao Paulo state countryside.

Police described the weapon, which was seized, as an unloaded 0.32 LW Seecamp pistol.

Gun possession is allowed in Brazil if owners show they do need firearms for their own security. Ecclestone has not commented on the incident.

Bernie Ecclestone's staggering legacy in F1

Bernie Ecclestone remains one of the most influential figures in motor racing and he has also spread his interest to other sports. The International Ski Federation had said in October that they were now turning to the 91-year-old's advice to promote Alpine skiing.

As for F1, Ecclestone established his name in the sport in the late 1970s when he sold its TV rights. Four decades after, the British business magnate controlled the sport until he decided to step down. While the 91-year-old is one of the most successful figures in motorsport, he is also known for controversy.

In 2020, he got into a public spat with Lewis Hamilton over the driver's intention to set up a commission to increase diversity in motorsports. Ecclestone claimed during an interview on CNN that "in lots of cases, Black people are more racist” than white people.

(Inputs from AP)