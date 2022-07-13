Ex-F1 Race Director Masi Breaks Silence On FIA Exit; Remains Coy On Infamous Abu Dhabi GP

Former F1 race director Michael Masi, who oversaw the contentious Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year, has broken his silence on quitting the FIA. The Australian motorsports official came under severe pressure last year after he made some decisions last year that resulted in massive controversy.

In a statement released on Wednesday (as quoted by Sky Sports), Michael Masi explained how it was an honour to represent the FIA by stating, "It has been a pleasure and honour representing the FIA as the single-seater sporting director and FIA Formula One race director and safety delegate since Charlie Whiting's unexpected and tragic passing in Melbourne 2019."

He then went on to state why he is leaving the organisation by stating, "Having worked on various projects around the world with the Federation and its member clubs for over a decade prior to my appointment, I have now decided to leave the organisation and relocate back to Australia to be closer to my family and friends.

Masi concluded his comments by stating, "I also pass on my sincere appreciation for the support and guidance during my tenure of the former FIA president Jean Todt, Stefano Domenicali (F1 CEO), and my dedicated FIA Single Seater team. Thank you to the FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem and his presidential team for their personal support since their appointment and I wish them the best for the future."

Michael Masi came under severe pressure after Abu Dhabi GP 2021

Michael Masi became the talk of the town following the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi GP 2021 as some of his contentious decisions completely swung the way the F1 championship headed. Coming into the season finale at the Yas Marina circuit, both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were level on points.

Even though the Brit led most of the race, the scenario completely changed when a safety car was brought into action. A couple of contentious decisions from Masi completely changed the dynamic in Red Bull Racing and Verstappen's favour. The Dutchman eventually went on to win the race and the championship, much to the frustration of Mercedes and seven-time champion Hamilton.