Ex-KKR Head To Lead Indian Volleyball's Resurgence Again With New Prime Volleyball League

Volleyball action is all set to return to India after a gap of two years as top volleyball players in the country and a host of international stars are set to feature in the Prime Volleyball League. As per an ANI report, organisers Baseline Ventures along with three franchise owners, Thomas Muthoot of the Kochi Blue Spikers, Pravin Chaudhuri of the Ahmedabad Defenders and Safeer PT of the Calicut Heroes will return as founder-franchises of the new league. For the unversed, Baseline Ventures is a talent management company that manages some of India's greatest athletes and entertainment stars like PV Sindhu, Prithvi Shaw, Smriti Mandhana and Bhuvneshwar Kumar among others.

The structure of the Prime Volleyball League is like the NBA and other US sporting leagues where team owners are also stakeholders in the holding organization which ensures a stable financial structure and smoother organization. Such a structure helps in offering more value to franchises, both as team owners and investors in the sport and incentivizes long-term associations.

Former team director of the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and CEO of Prime Volleyball League, Joy Bhattacharjya also opened up on the competition. He said that they have already seen the quality of Indian and international talent available. Bhattacharjya stated what owners and potential sponsors needed was a stable organization, free of interference, that could function optimally and attract investments from franchises and sponsors. The former KKR team director reckoned that with franchises now being equal partners, they are now in a position to offer that stability and efficiency of operation.

And top level volleyball is back in India. Delighted to announce the launch of the Prime Volleyball League, something we've been working very hard to put together. As we saw in 2019, our volleyball stars just need the right stage to shine! @tuhinmishra75https://t.co/ggb7XWZham — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 22, 2021

Opening up on the return of high-level volleyball, Ahmedabad Defenders owner Pravin Chaudhari said that they were happy with the quality of volleyball and the production values of the original event. However, he acknowledged the fact that the new structure gives them the comfort to make long-term investments in the sport as they also have a say in the successful running of the league.

Kochi Blue Spikers owner Thomas Muthoot stated that Kerala has always had a great volleyball culture and they are delighted to continue their association with the sport. Safeer PT, representing the Calicut Heroes, reckoned that they have been in constant touch with volleyball stars from around the country, and for the past couple of years the players have been yearning to get on the courts and showcase their talent. He added that he is delighted that the players will have that chance again.

IMAGE SOURCE: JOY BHATTACCHARJYA TWITTER/ ANI