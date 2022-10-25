F1 2022 Results: Updated Driver, Constructor Standings As Max Verstappen Wins US GP

Red Bull Racing have been utterly dominant in the F1 2022 season as star driver Max Verstappen went on to win his 13th race of the season at the United States Grand Prix last weekend.

The Dutchman's victory ensured that the Milton Keyes outfit won the Constructors' Championship and broke Mercedes' staggering eight-year streak. Following the conclusion of what was another entertaining race this season, here is a look at the latest F1 Driver and Constructors' Standings.

F1 Driver Championship 2022 standings after United States GP

Position Driver Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 391 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 267 3 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 265 4 George Russell Mercedes 218 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 202 6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 198 7 Lando Norris McLaren 109 8 Esteban Ocon Alpine 79 9 Fernando Alonso Alpine 65 10 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Racing 46 11 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 38 12 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 29 13 Kevin Magnussen Haas 26 14 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 23 15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 13 16 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 13 17 Mick Schumacher Haas 12 18 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Racing 6 19 Alexander Albon Williams 4 20 Nicholas Latifi Williams 2 21 Nyck De Vries Williams 2 22 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin 0

F1 Constructor Standings 2022 after United States GP

Position Team Points 1 Red Bull Racing 656 2 Ferrari 469 3 Mercedes 416 4 Alpine 144 5 McLaren 138 6 Alfa Romeo Racing 52 7 Aston Martin 51 8 Haas 38 9 AlphaTauri 36 10 Williams 8

United States GP F1 2022 results: Max Verstappen wins

After winning the F1 Driver Championship 2022 title at the Japanese Grand Prix a week ago, Max Verstappen recorded yet another dominant victory at the United States GP this past weekend to help his Red Bull Racing team also lift the Constructors' title for the first time since 2013.

The Dutchman, who began the race in second place, got the lead in the opening lap of the United States GP after Ferrari's Carlos Sainz crashed out. From that point on, the 25-year-old controlled the race brilliantly and went on to record his 13th win in the F1 2022 season, the joint-highest number of victories in an individual season alongside Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.