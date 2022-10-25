Last Updated:

F1 2022 Results: Updated Driver, Constructor Standings As Max Verstappen Wins US GP

Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing have been utterly dominant this year as the Dutchman won his 13th race of the season at the United States GP last weekend.

F1 2022 Results: Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing have been utterly dominant in the F1 2022 season as star driver Max Verstappen went on to win his 13th race of the season at the United States Grand Prix last weekend.

The Dutchman's victory ensured that the Milton Keyes outfit won the Constructors' Championship and broke Mercedes' staggering eight-year streak. Following the conclusion of what was another entertaining race this season, here is a look at the latest F1 Driver and Constructors' Standings.

F1 Driver Championship 2022 standings after United States GP

Position Driver Team

Points
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

391
2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari

267
3 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing

265
4 George Russell Mercedes

218
5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari

202
6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes

198
7 Lando Norris McLaren

109
8

Esteban Ocon

 Alpine 79
9

Fernando Alonso

 Alpine 65
10

Valtteri Bottas

 Alfa Romeo Racing

46
11

Sebastian Vettel

 Aston Martin

38
12

Daniel Ricciardo

 McLaren

29
13 Kevin Magnussen Haas

26
14 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri

23
15

Lance Stroll

 Aston Martin

13
16 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri

13
17 Mick Schumacher Haas

12
18 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Racing

6
19 Alexander Albon Williams

4
20 Nicholas Latifi Williams

2
21

Nyck De Vries

 Williams

2
22 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin

0

F1 Constructor Standings 2022 after United States GP

Position Team

Points
1 Red Bull Racing

656
2 Ferrari

469
3 Mercedes

416
4 Alpine

144
5 McLaren

138
6 Alfa Romeo Racing

52
7 Aston Martin

51
8 Haas

38
9 AlphaTauri

36
10 Williams

8

United States GP F1 2022 results: Max Verstappen wins

After winning the F1 Driver Championship 2022 title at the Japanese Grand Prix a week ago, Max Verstappen recorded yet another dominant victory at the United States GP this past weekend to help his Red Bull Racing team also lift the Constructors' title for the first time since 2013.

The Dutchman, who began the race in second place, got the lead in the opening lap of the United States GP after Ferrari's Carlos Sainz crashed out. From that point on, the 25-year-old controlled the race brilliantly and went on to record his 13th win in the F1 2022 season, the joint-highest number of victories in an individual season alongside Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

