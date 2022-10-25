F1 2022 Results: Updated Driver, Constructor Standings As Max Verstappen Wins US GP

Quick links:
Image: AP
Red Bull Racing have been utterly dominant in the F1 2022 season as star driver Max Verstappen went on to win his 13th race of the season at the United States Grand Prix last weekend.
The Dutchman's victory ensured that the Milton Keyes outfit won the Constructors' Championship and broke Mercedes' staggering eight-year streak. Following the conclusion of what was another entertaining race this season, here is a look at the latest F1 Driver and Constructors' Standings.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|
Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|
391
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|
267
|3
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|
265
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|
218
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|
202
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|
198
|7
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|
109
|8
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|79
|9
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|65
|10
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Racing
|
46
|11
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|
38
|12
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|
29
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|
26
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|
23
|15
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|
13
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|
13
|17
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|
12
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo Racing
|
6
|19
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|
4
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|
2
|21
|
Nyck De Vries
|Williams
|
2
|22
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Aston Martin
|
0
|Position
|Team
|
Points
|1
|Red Bull Racing
|
656
|2
|Ferrari
|
469
|3
|Mercedes
|
416
|4
|Alpine
|
144
|5
|McLaren
|
138
|6
|Alfa Romeo Racing
|
52
|7
|Aston Martin
|
51
|8
|Haas
|
38
|9
|AlphaTauri
|
36
|10
|Williams
|
8
After winning the F1 Driver Championship 2022 title at the Japanese Grand Prix a week ago, Max Verstappen recorded yet another dominant victory at the United States GP this past weekend to help his Red Bull Racing team also lift the Constructors' title for the first time since 2013.
The Dutchman, who began the race in second place, got the lead in the opening lap of the United States GP after Ferrari's Carlos Sainz crashed out. From that point on, the 25-year-old controlled the race brilliantly and went on to record his 13th win in the F1 2022 season, the joint-highest number of victories in an individual season alongside Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.