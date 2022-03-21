F1 2022 Standings: Check Drivers & Constructors Standings In Formula One After Bahrain GP

The Formula One 2022 season kicked off with the Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend, which saw Ferrari achieve a magnificent 1-2 on the podium.

Starting the race from pole position, Charles Leclerc led the entire race, while doing a great job to hold off the reigning world champion Max Verstappen’s Red Bull behind him. While an engine failure in the ending moments of the race forced Verstappen to not finish the race, a similar fate ensued his teammate Sergio Perez in the final lap.

However, Verstappen's DNF gave Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz a chance to equal his best race result, as he finished second. At the same time, despite being relatively off-pace throughout the weekend, Mercedes returned with a surprisingly good result as Lewis Hamilton earned a surprise podium.

Meanwhile, making his debut as a full-time Mercedes driver, George Russell finished fourth, while Kevin Magnussen finished fifth on his Haas, on his return to Formula One.

Magnussen and Haas’ story was one of the most inspirational parts of the Bahrain GP as he re-joined the team only a week ahead of the first race weekend.

The American team finished last on the podium last season and did what every other team aspired to do in the 2022 season in the very first race weekend.

Valtteri Bottas finished 6th on his Alfa Romeo debut, Esteban Ocon finished 7th, while Yuki Tsunoda, Fernando Alonso, and rookie Guanyu Zhou wrapped up top-10 positions at Bahrain GP. Meanwhile, here’s the Top-10 drivers' championship and constructors championship points table following the Bahrain GP.

Formula 1: 2022 Drivers Championships Standings after Bahrain GP

Rank Driver & Team Points Wins Podiums 1 Charles Leclerc- Ferrari 26 1 1 2 Carlos Sainz-Jr- Ferrari 18 0 1 3 Lewis Hamilton- Mercedes 15 0 1 4 George Russell- Mercedes 12 0 0 5 Kevin Magnussen- Haas 10 0 0 6 Valtteri Bottas- Alfa Romeo 8 0 0 7 Esteban Ocon- Alpine 6 0 0 8 Yuki Tsunoda- AlphaTauri 4 0 0 9 Fernando Alonso- Alpine 2 0 0 10 Guanyu Zhou- Alfa Romeo 1 0 0

Formula 1: 2022 Constructors Championships Standings after Bahrain GP

Rank Constructor Points Wins Podiums 1 Ferrari 44 1 2 2 Marcedes 27 0 1 3 Haas 10 0 0 4 Alfa Romeo 9 0 0 5 Alpine 8 0 0 6 AlphaTauri 4 0 0 7 Aston Martin 0 0 0 8 Williams 0 0 0 9 McLaren 0 0 0 10 Red Bull 0 0 0

F1 Bahrain GP 2022: Full Results

