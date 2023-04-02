F1 Australian GP: Carnage Ensues As Max Wins After Multiple Race Starts; Check Standings

Reigning F1 World Champion Max Verstappen held on to a victory at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne on Sunday after a chaotic race that multiple grid starts, and a couple of safety cars, before finishing under the safety car. Lewis Hamilton finished at P2 to pick consecutive podium finishes, while Fernando Alonso finished third to pick his third podium of the season. Carnage ensued in the second last lap of the 58-lap race, as only 12 cars managed to finish the race.

It all started at turn 3 when Ferrari's Carlos Sainz made contact with Fernando Alonso, which caused a chain reaction that engulfed four other drivers. While Alonso was reinstated at P3 for the safety car restart, Sainz was handed a five-second penalty for his involvement in the crash. “That is not acceptable! They need to wait until the end of the race and talk with me. It’s too severe!,” the Spaniard said during the live broadcast. Sainz found himself out of the points at P12 due to the penalty.

However, the P3 finish meant Alonso earned the 101st podium finish of his career, riding on the momentum Aston Martin have gained this season. Meanwhile, Ferrari found themselves out of the points as Charles Leclerc suffered a DNF after parking his car in the gravel in Lap 1. The race ended on a great note for rookie Oscar Piastri, who finished at P8 on his McLaren to earn his first Formula 1 points.

2023 F1 Results: Full finishing order after Australian GP 2023

Meanwhile, reacting to holding on to his nerves during the dramatic ending of the race, Max Verstappen said, “ was careful. I had a lot to win and a lot to lose. It was a bit of a mess but we survived everything and we won.”

ALSO READ | What Happened To Fernando Alonso After Unprecedented Scenes Take Place At Saudi Arabian GP

2023 F1 Standings: Updated Drivers & Constructors Championship standings

With the win, Verstappen extended his lead over teammate Sergio Perez in the F1 2023 Drivers’ Championship standings. The Dutch driver now leads the points table with 69 points, while Red Bull lead the F1 2023 Constructors Standings with 123 points to their credit. Perez is second in the table with 54 points, while Alonso follows the Mexican with 45 points.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin are second in the Constructors standings with 65 points and with a nine-point lead over Mercedes. Ferrari and McLaren complete the top five positions in the team standings, respectively.