F1: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc Tests Positive For COVID For Second Time, Isolating At Home

Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time this year after his return to home following the post-season Abu Dhabi test. Back in January of this year, Leclerc had tested positive but with mild symptoms. According to Ferrari he is currently at his home and is self-isolating in accordance with the COVID-19 protocols and is currently feeling fine with only mild symptoms so far. His teammate Carlos Sainz appeared in his place for Ferrari F1 to test out the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres that will be used for the upcoming season.

"Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow driver Charles Leclerc has tested positive for COVID-19,” Ferrari tweeted on Thursday. "In accordance with protocols required by FIA and the team, Charles was tested on his return from Abu Dhabi. He is currently feeling fine, with mild symptoms and will self-isolate at home."

Leclerc 2021 F1 season in rewind

This comes on the back of Leclerc dropping down from P5 to P7 in the driver standings as he finished P10 in the final race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. His teammate Sainz on the other hand had a brilliant season and finished P5 after a fantastic race at the Yas Marina where he managed to come in a podium finish as he came third in the race. Through the season Leclerc only managed to get one podium finish when he came in second at the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone track after leading for most of the race. At Azerbaijan, he got unlucky after starting in pole position but then ended up finishing fourth in the race.

Leclerc's teammate Sainz on the other has been sensational this year with four podium finishes and he managed to finish the best of the 'rest'. At Monaco, he had a superb race as he went from fourth to second and raced brilliantly at Hungary as well after starting in P15 and finishing on the podium at third. Sochi was also a fantastic race for the Spaniard, while he started at P2 it was always going to be a tough race but he managed to hold on to his podium spot and finished third on the day.

Image: AP