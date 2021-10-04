F1: Lewis Hamilton Reveals He Called Verstappen After British GP Crash; 'I Am Older...'

Seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton revealed that he spoke to title rival Max Verstappen over the phone after the pair controversially crashed at the British Grand Prix earlier this year. The Mercedes F1 and Red Bull Racing drivers have engaged in a feisty rivalry throughout the season as Hamilton looks to claim a record eighth title, while Verstappen looks to win his maiden F1 championship.

As a result of the intense rivalry, the pair have had multiple collisions, with the one back in Silverstone primarily making headlines due to its ramifications. Hamilton and Verstappen crashed at 180 miles per hour at Copse corner on the opening lap of the British GP, resulting in the Red Bull Racing driver go to the hospital for treatment.

Lewis Hamilton reveals he called Max Verstappen after crash

While speaking to ESPN, Lewis Hamilton explained why he called Max Verstappen after the British GP collision. "I called him after Silverstone, but, again, I don't mean to be patronising, but I am much older. I'm much older and it was important for me to call and to be able to break the ice."

The British racer added that he feels that the Dutchman has 'tremendous talent' and that he enjoys racing with him. However, he made it a point to clarify that it 'doesn't even matter' if he agrees with Verstappen on everything the Dutchman does. This is because 'what matters is that he will learn,' and all Hamilton can control is what he does and how he handles things.

British GP crash that sent Max Verstappen to hospital

The British Grand Prix featured a horrific crash as Max Verstappen hit the tyre barrier at 51G, with the resulting impact taking him to the hospital for several scans in Coventry. WIth the stewards deciding that Lewis Hamilton was to blame for the incident, the Brit received a 10-second penalty.

Despite the penalty, the seven-time Drivers' Champion recovered to win the race in front of his home crowd. The Silverstone crash sparked a row between the title rivals as Verstappen tweeted from the hospital that Hamilton was 'disrespectful' and 'unsportsmanlike' in his post-race celebrations.

Glad I’m ok. Very disappointed with being taken out like this. The penalty given does not help us and doesn’t do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track. Watching the celebrations while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behavior but we move on pic.twitter.com/iCrgyYWYkm — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 18, 2021

Image: AP, Twitter@ F1