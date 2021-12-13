F1: 'Lifetime Supply Of Red Bull' Offered To Latifi After Max Verstappen Beats Hamilton

Although Max Verstappen's maiden F1 championship win divided the sporting universe, Red Bull Racing and the Dutchman were all smiles as they celebrated the victory in style. The team led by principal Christian Horner were seen singing, 'We're the Champions' after the 24-year old crossed the line ahead of championship rival Lewis Hamilton to win the crown.

After celebrating the win, Horner also thanked Williams' Nicholas Latifi, whose crash helped bring out a safety car and helped Verstappen win the championship. He promised the Canadian racer a lifetime supply of Red Bull, having stated earlier during the race that they needed 'a miracle to win.'

Sing it back 🎶 In case you missed it, Max is the champion! 👑 #SimplyLovely pic.twitter.com/koKfH5arAC — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) December 12, 2021

Christian Horner thanks Nicholas Latifi in epic fashion

While speaking to Channel 4, when asked about Nicholas Latifi, Christian Horner said, "He’ll be getting a lifetime supply of Red Bull for sure." Meanwhile, the Red Bull Racing team principal had also explained during the Abu Dhabi GP how Max Verstappen needed a miracle to win the race.

"We needed something from the racing gods in the last 10 laps," said the 48-year old British team boss. "Thank you Nicholas Latifi for that safety car. I have to say with the stewards…they did great to get the race going again. We were screaming at him (Masi) 'let them race.'"

Horner then also commented about the Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton rivalry, explaining how the latter had been a 'phenomenal opponent all year,' thereby giving their championship win even more winning. "It has been an insane competition and for Max to win the world championship – it is not just about here. I have to say all credit to Lewis, he has been a phenomenal opponent all year, he is a great champion and that is what makes it even more valid to win this," added the Red Bull Racing team principal.

Max Verstappen wins F1 title after massive controversy

While there have been several controversial incidents that unfolded during the F1 2021 edition between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, the stewards have put their best efforts to come up with fair decisions. However, the last lap controversial incident that took place at the Abu Dhabi GP has left the sporting world divided.

Nicholas Latifi's crash on lap 53 of 58 brought out a safety car, resulting in the stewards having a major task to resuming racing as soon as possible. Although they did manage to resume racing, their change of stance on the last lap resulted in massive controversy. Race control had first stated that they would not allow lapped cars to overtake, but they changed their decisions a few seconds after.

🗣 "This Championship came down to the last lap and it was a great strategy call by the Team to make that pit stop onto the set of softs and then it was down to Max to make it happen." Christian on the #AbuDhabiGP 👑 pic.twitter.com/vrzQHitDSa — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) December 12, 2021

Race director Michael Masi defended their stance by stating that allowing a few lapped cars to overtake was the best way to end the Abu Dhabi GP with one lap of racing remaining in the race. Since Verstappen had pitted for fresher soft tyres under the safety car, he was easily able to pass Hamilton, who was on much older hard compound tyres. The winner takes all battle at the Yas Marina Circuit ended with the Dutchman winning the championship from the Brit by eight points.