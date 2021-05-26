F1 May Change 93-year-old Street Circuit As Monaco GP 2021 Saw Just 1 Overtake In 78 Laps

Several F1 fans were disappointed to see the Monaco GP 2021 as the race featured just one overtake in 78 laps. Moreover, the overtake took place on the opening lap when Mick Schumacher passed Haas teammate Nikita Mazepin at the Fairmont Hairpin. All other positions that changed during the race were either a result of retirements or pit stops. As a result, F1 is willing to alter the Monaco Grand Prix layout if there is a chance it will improve racing.

Current Monaco Grand Prix circuit map

The current Monaco Grand Prix circuit map has a track length of 3.337 km (2.074 miles) with a total of 19 turns. The total distance of the race is 260.286 km (161.734 miles). While the Monaco Grand Prix layout has evolved with the development of the principality's harbour area over the decades, it has remained largely unchanged since minor alterations took place to the Swimming Pool section for safety reasons in 2003.

F1 will consider changing the Monaco Grand Prix layout despite not having come up with any solutions earlier

The Monaco GP 2021 circuit is an iconic 93-year-old circuit and has hosted several races over the years. While F1 fans have enjoyed most of the race at Monaco, recent races at the circuit have proved otherwise. With F1 cars having become wider and faster, overtaking has proved to be difficult on such narrow streets in recent races. As a result, F1's managing director of motorsport, Ross Brawn, said his team of circuit designers will once again have a look into possible changes for future events with the aim of improving overtaking. However, he also cautioned F1 fans that this is not the first time someone will have a look and that previously no one had come up with a solution.

Brawn added, "But we do have tools now. We have built our overtaking simulation tool and we will certainly have our people take a look at it, but it's pretty challenging. People often say why don't you change the tyre strategy, or things like that, but the teams adapt. They just find tactics to overcome it, so I don't think tyres or strategy is going to make a lot of difference."

Ross Brawn dismisses claims that the Monaco Grand Prix is boring

When Ross Brawn was asked if a boring race each year at F1's flagship event was damaging for the sport, he replied, "No. The thing this demonstrates is how you can build a huge spectacle around the race. It's a great event, massive history, massive atmosphere and it's a race every driver wants to win. It's a different sort of racing and I don't think variety is a problem." It will be interesting to see the upcoming race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix circuit, which has also been challenging over the years.