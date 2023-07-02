F1 Prospect Dilano Van 't Hoff Tragically Passes Away After Horrific Crash At Spa - WATCH

In a tragic incident, MP Motorsport racing driver Dilano van 't Hoff passed away following a severe accident during the Formula Regional European Championship at Spa-Francorchamps. The incident occurred during the final race of the weekend, amidst wet conditions. Regrettably, the race on Saturday had to be stopped after the horrific collision and was not restarted.

3 things you need to know

Dilano was involved in a multi-car collision at the Championship

The accident occurred after the Raidillon at Spa-Francorchamps

Dilano was retained by MP Motorsport for the 2023 season

Tributes pour in for Dilano van 't Hoff

The Formula Regional European Championship, together with Alpine, expressed deep sorrow and extended their heartfelt condolences to Dilano van 't Hoff's family, team, and friends through an official statement. The Royal Automobile Club of Belgium, the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, and SRO Motorsports Group also joined in expressing their sympathies for the loss.

😭😭😭



Dilano van 't Hoff crash footage pic.twitter.com/han31JnVjG — Happy Racer 😄 🏎️ (@HappyRacer19) July 1, 2023

MP Motorsport, the team Dilano van 't Hoff raced for, confirmed the devastating news in a statement of their own. They mourned the loss of this young Dutch talent, emphasizing the energy and vitality he brought to the team throughout his racing career with them. Dilano had been an integral part of their racing family since his debut in 2021. MP Motorsport expressed their sincere condolences to Dilano's family, loved ones, and all team members who not only lost a driver but also a cherished friend.

The Austrian Grand Prix provided an opportunity for Formula 1 and the FIA to pay tribute to Dilano van 't Hoff. Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali conveyed deep sadness at the news, acknowledging Dilano's relentless pursuit of his motorsport dreams. The FIA also issued a statement extending their condolences to Dilano van 't Hoff's family, friends, and the entire MP Motorsport Team.

"We are so sad to learn of the passing of Dilano van 't Hoff today at Spa-Francorchamps. Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport. Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones," Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

The McLaren Racing Team are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dilano van ’t Hoff in a Formula Regional race at Spa-Francorchamps today.



Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the entire MP Motorsport team at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PX9MJksCRK — McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 1, 2023

As we get ready to race in Austria, the thoughts of the whole team are with the family and friends of Dilano van 't Hoff, and the entire motorsport community who have been affected by the tragic news of his loss earlier today. — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) July 1, 2023

Terrible news from Spa. We’ve just learned Dilano Van’t Hoff has passed away after a big accident in Formula Regional.



It is an extremely sad day for the entire motorsport family and my thoughts and condolences go to his family and friends.



RIP Dilano 🙏🏻 https://t.co/zZhZet2kVx — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) July 1, 2023

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Dilano van 't Hoff following today’s tragic incident at the Formula Regional European Championship event at Spa. — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 1, 2023

Extremely sad to hear the news about Dilano today.. I want to send my condolences to Dilano’s family and loved ones.



Rest in peace 🥀 pic.twitter.com/4XeowMZCsi — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 1, 2023

