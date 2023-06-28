How Mercedes Exploited The F1 Cost Cap? Williams Boss Makes Huge Revelation

The Formula 1 cost cap has become a major part of the championship ever since it was introduced by the motor racing governing body FIA in 2021. Red Bull Racing was found guilty of breaching the cost cap during the F1 2021 season. The team was fined a total of USD 7 million, alongside reduced wind tunnel time for the 2022 season.

The Formula 1 cost cap was originally set at USD 145 million

It has been reduced to USD 138.6 billion in the 2023 season

The cost cap does not account for the assets already owned by teams

Williams boss reveals how Mercedes exploited the F1 cost cap

As reported by GP Fans, Williams teams principal James Vowles shed his thoughts on the F1 cost cap and stated that it hurts the teams lower down the grid more than those up the grid. Vowels explained that the cost cap does not account for the assets already owned by the team. He further explained how bigger teams exploited the cost cap by pointing out that they have access to better equipment and resources accumulated over the years.

“There’s the operational budget cap, which is the number that most people know. That’s the $145m – which is not really $145m, it’s larger than that because there’s various corrections applied to it – that’s the number everyone thinks of the cost cap. That bit, I’m completely in support of. It’s a good thing. It’s why these businesses are now becoming sustainable. It’s why Formula 1’s growing the way it is,” the Williams boss told RaceFans.

"How long it takes you to spend $300 million?"

Shedding light on his tenure at Mercedes, Vowels said the team already had equipment worth USD 300 million that Williams does not have. “That’s locked in and no one else would ever catch that up. And even if they could, imagine how long it takes you to spend $300 million, get the money together, put it in place. That’s why the big teams signed up to the cost cap very quickly. And, for small teams, what it meant is that we’re fighting really with one arm behind our back by comparison,” Vowles added.

James Vowles has over 20 years of experience working in F1 and has played key parts in teams, winning nine Constructors’ championships and eight Drivers’ championships over the year. Prior to being appointed as the team principal of Williams in 2023, he served as the motorsport strategy director at Mercedes. He replaced Jost Capito as the team boss at Williams.