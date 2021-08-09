F1: Red Bull’s Misfortune Will Balance Itself Out In 2nd Half Of Season, Says Horner

Having won six races in the 2021 Championship, Red Bull Racing had a comfortable lead of 44-point coming into the British Grand Prix. Max Verstappen also took the lead of the Driver’s Championship after his back-to-back wins in the French, Styrian, and Austrian Grands Prix. However, the controversial British and Hungarian Grands Prix saw seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton sweeping away the lead from Verstappen. Hamilton took the lead from Verstappen by eight points and Mercedes is 12 points ahead in the Constructors standings.

When asked about the first half of the 2021 season by Formula1.com, Horner said, “At no point do we feel that [we've been] absolutely in control. We’ve won six races in the first half of the year. The races we haven’t scored at Azerbaijan wasn’t Max’s fault [a tyre problem put him out late on while leading], Silverstone wasn’t Max’s fault, here [Hungary] wasn’t Max’s fault, so our luck will change. Over the length of a season it will balance itself out,” he added, “and I look forward to the second half of the year. The whole team deserves a well-earned break, the drivers will get some time off, and believe you me we’ll come out fighting in the second half of the championship so yes, it’s going to be interesting,” he concluded.

Red Bull along with Alpha Tauri, only teams to score points in F1 2021 season

In the recently concluded Hungarian GP, Max Verstappen got involved in the massive Turn 1 collision sparked by Valteri Bottas. Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez also had to retire after the crash as his car suffered severe damage. Verstappen, however, continued to race with almost half of the floor of his car missing and managed to finish P10 at the chequered flag. However, Red Bull Racing and their sister company Alpha Tauri are the only two teams to have scored points in every single race of the 2021 season. Mercedes currently leads the Constructors table from Red Bull, followed by Scuderia Ferrari. On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton leads the Drivers Championship from Max Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris. Formula One is all set to return after the summer break on August 29 with the Belgian Grand Prix at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

