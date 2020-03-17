Coronavirus Outbreak: F1 Release Crucial Official Statement After Coronavirus Lockdown

The entire world has come to a standstill at the moment due to the dangerous coronavirus outbreak. Various sections of society, businesses and sporting events have all been postponed until further notice due to the widespread coronavirus pandemic. Along with football, basketball and tennis, even the high-octane sport of racing has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak as the opening of the upcoming season has been delayed until further notice.

Also Read | Man United cancel training at Carrington amid Coronavirus outbreak

F1 suspended amid Coronavirus lockdown

Coronavirus outbreak: Lewis Hamilton issues warning to F1 fans after coronavirus lockdown

Coronavirus can make people nervous, but I want to reassure you all to stay calm. Don’t forget that handwashing is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and others. For official NHS advice visit: https://t.co/zH7Ce2dRAw #coronavirus #COVID19 @NHSuk pic.twitter.com/Gr1SGRK5FE — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) March 16, 2020

Also Read | FIFA and WHO launch five key tactics with Mourinho, Wenger to tackle Coronavirus pandemic

Formula one issues messages to fans amid Coronavirus lockdown

A letter to all F1 fans pic.twitter.com/eRjoQb24GS — Formula 1 (@F1) March 17, 2020

Also Read | Man United star Bruno Fernandes completes 'Stay At Home Challenge' with toilet rolls

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Formula One officials were forced to postpone the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and the subsequent races in China, Bahrain and Vietnam. Formula One and the governing body revealed that they now 'expect' the 2020 season to begin at the end of May. In light of the recent coronavirus outbreak, F1 released a statement today urging fans to put their health first and take the required preventive measures to avoid the spread of the virus to susceptible individuals.

Also Read | Magnus Carlsen roasts Giannis Antetokounmpo by calling basketball easier than chess

McLaren confirm coronavirus-affected team member is recovering well

McLaren confirm team member who tested positive for coronavirus in Melbourne 'is recovering well'#F1https://t.co/QV6zztOQh1 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 16, 2020

Also Read | Euro 2020 is still on in PES 2020, even if it is set to be postponed due to coronavirus