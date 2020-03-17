The Debate
Coronavirus Outbreak: F1 Release Crucial Official Statement After Coronavirus Lockdown

other sports

Coronavirus outbreak: Formula One released an official statement regarding the spread of the virus. Lewis Hamilton urged fans to practice self-isolation.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus outbreak

The entire world has come to a standstill at the moment due to the dangerous coronavirus outbreak. Various sections of society, businesses and sporting events have all been postponed until further notice due to the widespread coronavirus pandemic. Along with football, basketball and tennis, even the high-octane sport of racing has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak as the opening of the upcoming season has been delayed until further notice.

F1 suspended amid Coronavirus lockdown

Coronavirus outbreak: Lewis Hamilton issues warning to F1 fans after coronavirus lockdown

Formula one issues messages to fans amid Coronavirus lockdown

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Formula One officials were forced to postpone the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and the subsequent races in China, Bahrain and Vietnam. Formula One and the governing body revealed that they now 'expect' the 2020 season to begin at the end of May. In light of the recent coronavirus outbreak, F1 released a statement today urging fans to put their health first and take the required preventive measures to avoid the spread of the virus to susceptible individuals.

McLaren confirm coronavirus-affected team member is recovering well

First Published:
