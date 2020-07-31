F1 Reserve Drivers 2020: Full List Of Reserve Drivers Of Each Team Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The Formula 1 season resumed earlier in July after a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally scheduled to kick off in March, the World Championship was postponed due to coronavirus crisis, and since the return, the F1 has adopted strict guidelines to avoid the spread of virus inside the bio-secure bubble. The resumption of the season has brought in extra focus on the F1 reserve drivers 2020, with a possibility of a driver testing positive and subsequently being ruled out of action. Here's a look at all F1 reserve drivers 2020, including Racing point reserve driver, Ferrari reserve driver and Mercedes reserve driver information.

Also Read: F1's Pandemic Pause Spurs Hamilton To Race On For 2-3 Years

F1 Reserve drivers 2020: Mercedes, Ferrari reserve driver list

According to AutoSport, Italian racing giants, Scuderia Ferrari have Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi as their official reserve driver if Charles Leclerc or Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID-19. While Giovinazzi is the official Ferrari reserve driver, the team also has Pascal Wehrlein on its roster of simulator drivers. The German last raced in F1 with Sauber in 2017.

For Mercedes, Formula E driver Stoffel Vandoorne, who last raced in F1 with McLaren in 2018, was officially named as reserve earlier this year. They can also call upon simulation driver Esteban Gutierrez, whose last F1 season was with Haas in 2016.

Also Read: F1 Track In Mexico Converted Into Drive-in Cinema By Government To Lift Morale Of People

F1 reserve drivers 2020: McLaren, Racing point reserve driver list

McLaren had Sergey Sirotkin on standby last season. However following the signing of an engine supply deal with Mercedes for 2021, it has had an agreement to use the Brackley team's drivers, so Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Gutierrez are available. Like McLaren, Racing Point also has a similar deal and will call the shots first if both drivers need a reserve driver at the same time.

There is no official Racing point reserve driver, but the team do retain friendly relations with Nico Hulkenberg and he could become a Racing point reserve driver option should the team decide to have its own dedicated driver on standby. If McLaren miss out on Esteban Gutierrez, they can bring back Fernando Alonso, as he retains his McLaren links through his Indy 500 programme, and thus cannot be ruled out.

Also Read: Mercedes To Finish Formula E Season In All-black Cars

BREAKING: Sergio Perez will not take part in this weekend's British Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19



He is self-isolating and we wish him a speedy recovery



Racing Point's driver line-up will be announced in due course pic.twitter.com/bfndFxqa9D — Formula 1 (@F1) July 30, 2020

F1 reserve drivers 2020: Red Bull/Alpha Tauri, Renault reserve drivers

Sergio Sette Camera was named as reserve driver for both Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri earlier this year. However, the situation is complicated by his Super Formula commitments in Japan and travel restrictions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic may restrain his ability to be available for F1 race weekends. Sebastien Buemi, who last raced in F1 with Toro Rosso in 2011, has held a reserve role ever since but is unlikely to be called upon. In the event of Red Bull Racing needing a driver, the most likely scenario is that Pierre Gasly or Daniil Kvyat move up and their seat is taken by a reserve, which is likely to be Buemi.

Also Read: F1 Cancels 4 More Races For 2020, Adds 3 To Calendar

F1 Reserve drivers 2020: Haas, Alpha Romeo, Williams reserve drivers

Robert Kubica is the official reserve for the Alpha Romeo team, and he would also be called upon if Giovinazzi is obliged to take over a Ferrari seat. IndyCar driver Marcus Ericsson held a reserve role last year and tested for the team in Austria and he could be available on notice. For Haas, Louis Deletraz and Pietro Fittipaldi are the nominated F1 reserve drivers 2020.

Both drivers have tested for the team in the past, with Fittipaldi conducting extensive running last year. Williams in the past had access to Mercedes contracted drivers, with Esteban Ocon notably filling in after George Russell felt unwell in Abu Dhabi last year, However, earlier this year the team formally announced F2 star Jack Aitken as its reserve.

(Image Courtesy: Formula1.com)