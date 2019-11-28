F1: Teams Confirm Their Driver Lineups For The 2020 Season Prior To Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Formula 1's 2019 season has reached its final stages with its race in Abu Dhabi on the coming weekend and teams will be looking to finish on a high after their ups and downs in this season. Lewis Hamilton has already won his sixth World Championship, making this race less pressurizing for him to win. Mercedes also won their 6th Constructors Championship after Valtteri Bottas won the Japanese Grand Prix with team-mate Lewis Hamilton, coming third behind Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

Also Read:F1: Paul Ripke Quits As Mercedes Team Photographer After Fallout With Lewis Hamilton

2020 F1 grid

The 2020 season of Formula 1 will see some teams making changes in their drivers' line-up. We take a look at drivers' lineup for the next season.

Mercedes

The defending champions will continue to pair Bottas with six-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who will be going after a Michael Schumacher-equalling 7th drivers’ title in 2020.

Ferrari

Ferrari will also continue their association with Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc for the 2020 season as they will be eyeing to bring home the title for the first time since 2008.

Also Read: Alex Albon Retains Seat For F1 2020 Alongside Max Verstappen

Red Bull

Max Verstappen will continue his partnership with young Alex Albon. Albon, who will be having his first full season, will be looking to do well the whole campaign in order to keep his seat.

Also Read: Red Bull Zero Gravity Pit Stop: F1 Team's Mind-boggling Performance Creates History

McLaren

Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris will retain their seats for McLaren in the upcoming season.

Also Read: Michael Schumacher’s Wife Corinna Is Hiding F1 Legend's Condition, Claims Ex-manager

Renault

Daniel Ricciardo will continue to drive for Renault, while his partner Nico Hulkenberg will be replaced by former Force India driver Esteban Ocon, who returns to the F1 grid after a year on the sidelines as Mercedes’ reserve driver.

Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly have been retained by Toro Rosso, with Kvyat marking a fifth season behind the wheel of one of the Italian team’s cars.

Racing Point

Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll will continue their partnership for their second season together at Racing Point. Perez has now spent seven seasons at the Silverstone-based squad in their various teams.

Alfa Romeo

Antonio Giovinazzi will continue his partnership at Alfa Romeo with 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen, who celebrates his 41st birthday ahead of the 2020 United States Grand Prix.

Haas

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will continue their partnership for the fourth season running at the American Haas outfit.

Williams

George Russell will continue to drive for Williams for the second season in a row, while he will be joined by 2019 Formula 2 driver Nicholas Latifi, the only ‘new’ driver on the grid for 2020 season.