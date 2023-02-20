F1 Testing 2023: Full Schedule, Live Streaming For Formula 1 Pre-season Testing In Bahrain

The Formula 1 2023 season unofficially kicks off with the pre-season testing 2023, scheduled to begin this week in Bahrain. The 10 constructors will take to the circuit for the first time this season with their recently unveiled 2023 cars from February 23 to February 25. This comes days after the F1 universe was treated with the new liveries and cars to be used by their favorite teams in the 2023 season.

The pre-season testing will kick off on February 23, from 12:30 PM onwards, and continue till 10 PM in the night. The next two days will also see the teams taking to the track in the same time frame. Following the pre-season testing, the F1 2023 season will officially kick off with Round 1 at the Bahrain Grand Prix 2023.

Having said that, here’s a look at the full schedule, live telecast, and streaming details for the F1 pre-season testing 2023.

Formula 1 pre-season testing 2023: Full Schedule

Day 1 from 12:30 PM IST to 10:00 PM IST on Thursday, February 23

Day 2 from 12:30 PM IST to 10:00 PM IST on Friday, February 24

Day 3 from 12:30 PM IST to 10:00 PM IST on Saturday, February 25

Where is the F1 pre-season testing 2023 taking place?

The Formula 1 pre-season testing 2023 will be held at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain from February 23 to February 25. Following the conclusion of the testing, the Round 1 of the 2023 season will kick off on March 1 at the same venue. The Bahrain International Circuit is 5.412 kilometers long.

How to watch live streaming of F1 pre-season testing 2023 in India?

Motorsports lovers in India can watch the official F1 pre-season testing 2023 and the entire 2023 season on F1 TV. This is the official broadcast service for the sport. Live telecast information about the event is not available as of now.

How to watch F1 pre-season testing 2023 anywhere else in the world?

While fans around the world can access the live streaming on F1 TV, fans from UK can tune into Sky Sports F1. ESPN and Star Sports are other channels, alongside several OTT platforms that will cover the event live.