From F1 Pre-season To ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Check List Of Upcoming Sporting Events

Following the conclusion of an action-packed weekend that saw Team India defeat Australia by six wickets in the Delhi Test and claim a 2-0 series lead, the sporting world is gearing up for another exciting week. The India women’s cricket team faces Ireland in their final league match at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on Monday. After the remaining group stage matches and the semifinals, the World Cup will conclude with the summit clash on Sunday.

Formula 1 will return to the track for the pre-season testing 2023 in Sakhir later in the week. Fans will also enjoy footballing action from the Champions League, Europa League, and Saudi Pro League as well. Having said that, here’s a look at the top sporting events scheduled to be held between February 20 to February 26.

Cricket

India Women vs Ireland Women on Monday, February 20 at 6:30 PM IST

England Women vs Pakistan Women on Tuesday, February 21 at 6:30 PM IST

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women on Tuesday, February 21 at 10:30 PM IST

Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal 1 on Thursday, February 23 at 6:30 PM IST

Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 on Friday, February 24 at 6:30 PM IST

Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final on Sunday, February 26 at 6:30 PM IST

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test match begins Friday, February 24 at 3:30 AM IST

Football

UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Round of 16 (Leg 1 of 2)

Liverpool vs Real Madrid on February 22, Wednesday at 1:30 AM IST

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City on February 23, Thursday at 1:30 AM IST

Manchester United vs Barcelona, Europa League match on Friday, February 24 at 1:30 AM IST

Manchester United vs Newcastle, EFL Cup Final on Sunday, February 26 at 10:00 PM IST

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga match on Saturday, February 23 at 11:00 PM IST

Al Nassr vs Damac, Saudi Pro League match on Saturday, February 25 at 9:00 PM IST

Formula 1

F1 pre-season testing 2023 at Sakhir from Thursday, February 23 to Saturday, February 25

WWE