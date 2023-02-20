From F1 Pre-season To ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Check List Of Upcoming Sporting Events

Quick links:
Image: @mercedesamgf1/@indiancricketteam/Instagram
Following the conclusion of an action-packed weekend that saw Team India defeat Australia by six wickets in the Delhi Test and claim a 2-0 series lead, the sporting world is gearing up for another exciting week. The India women’s cricket team faces Ireland in their final league match at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on Monday. After the remaining group stage matches and the semifinals, the World Cup will conclude with the summit clash on Sunday.
Formula 1 will return to the track for the pre-season testing 2023 in Sakhir later in the week. Fans will also enjoy footballing action from the Champions League, Europa League, and Saudi Pro League as well. Having said that, here’s a look at the top sporting events scheduled to be held between February 20 to February 26.
UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Round of 16 (Leg 1 of 2)
Manchester United vs Barcelona, Europa League match on Friday, February 24 at 1:30 AM IST
Manchester United vs Newcastle, EFL Cup Final on Sunday, February 26 at 10:00 PM IST
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga match on Saturday, February 23 at 11:00 PM IST
Al Nassr vs Damac, Saudi Pro League match on Saturday, February 25 at 9:00 PM IST
F1 pre-season testing 2023 at Sakhir from Thursday, February 23 to Saturday, February 25