F1 To Make Significant Rule Changes To Avoid Zhou Guanyu-like Horrific Crashes

F1's motorsport body, the FIA, has announced stricter rules for the 2023 cars after Zhou Guanyu's horrific crash at the British Grand Prix two weeks ago. The Chinese racer was fortunate to escape relatively unscathed after his Alfa Romeo went flying in the air, after a multi-car accident, and straight into the barriers.

F1 news: FIA to make rule changes to avoid Guanyu-like crashes

The FIA planned an investigation with Alfa Romeo Racing soon after Zhou Guanyu's horrific accident, and the issue was discussed during Thursday's meeting of the F1 team's technical directors. Following the conclusion of the meeting, the FIA released a statement that read, "The teams confirmed their availability to introduce more stringent measures on the roll hoops for 2023, and the FIA undertook to complete the relevant analyses and to communicate to the teams the new requirements for the safety of the roll hoop."

The current regulation reads, "The principal structure must pass a static load test details of which may be found in Article 13.3.1. Furthermore, each team must supply detailed calculations, which clearly show that it is capable of withstanding the same load when the longitudinal component is applied in a forward direction." This article provides a detailed understanding of the manner in which roll hoop testing needs to be conducted and the loads that have to be met.

Zhou Guanyu feared crash may cause fire with him trapped inside

Ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend, Zhou Guanyu explained how he felt fortunate to survive such a horrific incident, stating that the halo had saved him. "I felt quite lucky looking back," said the Chinese racer. "I don’t know how I survived, but then looking back obviously I saw the halo saved me for that."

Speaking of how he feared that he would be trapped inside his Alfa Romeo, Zhou added, "I didn’t know where I was because I was upside down, and the next thing I felt was some leaking. I was not sure if it was from my body or from the car. I knew if a fire started it would be difficult to get out, so I switched my engine off and then everything was fine.”