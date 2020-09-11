F1 Tuscan GP Live Stream, Qualifying Round And Full Schedule

The F1 is back with the Tuscan Grand Prix that will take place over 59 laps over the 5.245-kilometre Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello in Italy. The Tuscan GP will be the second of three 2020 F1 races set to be held in Italy and the first-ever F1 race to be held at the Mugello circuit. It will also be Ferrari's 1000th championship race.

Also Read | Virus Worries Eased For Tour De France Teams After Positives

Tuscan GP live stream, qualifying round and other details

The first practice took place on Friday, September 11 and was followed by second practice later in the afternoon. The final practice is due on Saturday, September 12 at 11 am ist before qualifying round begins at 2 pm IST. The Tuscan Grand Prix main race starts at 2.10 pm IST on Sunday, September 13 with the pre-race build-up starting from 12.30 pm IST.

The last weekend saw one of the most memorable Formula 1 GP races and arguably the most entertaining one in recent times. It also produced a brand new winner in the form of Pierre Gasly. Pierre Gasly stole a stunning victory for Alpha Tauri after Lewis Hamilton took a 10-second penalty for entering a closed pit lane.

This. Track. Is. Mad!!! I bloody love it!!! 🇮🇹😍 pic.twitter.com/bM5cdcXnsb — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) September 11, 2020

McLaren's Carlos Sainz chased down Gasly in the closing laps but couldn't quite catch the Frenchman and scored a bittersweet second place. Racing Point's Lance Stroll came in third, having blown his chances of winning with a poor restart that saw his car swamped by Gasly and Sainz.

Also Read | Perez To Leave Racing Point, Opening Door For Vettel

Having re-entered the race in last place, Hamilton fought back to an impressive seventh – just two places behind team-mate and championship rival Valtteri Bottas. Hamilton's damage limitation means the six-time world champion starts the Tuscan Grand Prix on 164 points, 47 points ahead of Bottas in the race for the 2020 F1 World Championship. Red Bull's Max Verstappen drops to third with 110 points.

Tuscan GP live stream details: How to watch Tuscan GP live in India and elsewhere

Tuscan GP qualifying and the main race will be telecast live on Star Sports Select in India, the official broadcast partners for F1 in the subcontinent. Tuscan GP live stream will be available on Disney+Hotstar. For fans in the United States, the telecast will be on ESPN while those in Australia can watch the Tuscan GP live on Fox Sports.

Also Read | Hard Work For F1 To Figure Out Rest Of 2020 Calendar

Also Read | Alain Prost Tells Ferrari To Keep Vettel And Leclerc In Line

Image credits: F1.com