Families Of Vinod Kumar & Nishad Kumar Celebrate Medal Wins At Tokyo Paralympics

As discus thrower, Vinod Kumar clinched the third medal for India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, family and friends of the Indian Paralympian celebrated his victory in Haryana's Rohtak. The teary-eyed family members also exchanged sweets to celebrate Kumar's bronze medal.

"I am very happy with his victory," Vinod Kumar's wife Anita said, "He has been away from his children for 10 months. I love him very much."

In the clip, the emotional, teary-eyed family members are seen clapping on Discus thrower's victory. They also exchange sweets and make/ receive calls from loved ones.

Nishad Kumar's family celebrates his silver medal moment

The family of Nishad Kumar, who won the Silver medal, also celebrated his success at his home in Badaun village of Himachal Pradesh's Una district. "The family always supported his decision to pursue athletics as a career. He has made all of us proud," his mother said.

Himachal Pradesh: Family of high jumper Nishad Kumar celebrates at their home in Badaun village of Una district on his silver medal win at Tokyo Paralympics



Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Vinod Kumar wins Bronze medal

Vinod Kumar added another medal to India's bucket by winning bronze in the men's discus throw F52 event. Kumar's medal came with a 19.91m attempt in the discus throw final, creating an Asian record. Poland's Piotr Kosewics won the gold medal, while silver went to Croatia's Velimir Sandor.

The 42-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) man registered throws of 17.46m, 18.32m, 17.80m, 19.12m, 19.91m and 19.81m, with the fifth attempt being his best. As per the PTI report, Vinod hurt his legs while training after entering the BSF, falling off a hill in Leh that left him bed-ridden.

Praising Kumar for his medal win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "India is rejoicing thanks to Vinod Kumar’s stupendous performance! Congratulations to him for the Bronze Medal. His hard work and determination is yielding outstanding results."

President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated Kumar and said that he has made India proud with his podium finish. "I appreciate your grit and determination. May you scale greater heights of success," he said.

It has been a super Sunday for India with three medals won at Tokyo Paralympics. Both Bhavinaben Patel and Nishad Kumar clinched silver in table tennis and high jump events respectively.

