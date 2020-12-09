‘Family Guy’ Hilariously Mock MLB’s Houston Astros And Their Cheating Scandal; Fans React

Popular American TV show 'Family Guy' fired shots at MLB side Houston Astros over their cheating scandal in their latest episode on Sunday. The comedy show blew the lid off Houston’s cartoonish cheating scheme, implying a Sesame Street character was the mastermind behind the Houston Astros' scandal. Fans on social media were quick to react to 'Family Guy' hilariously mocking the Houston Astros over their cheating scandal with some suggesting that the producers of the show figured out the 'true culprit'.

Houston Astros cheating scandal: Family Guy troll MLB outfit

It's been over a year since The Athletic published the first details outlining how the Houston Astros improperly used technology to steal their opposition's signs in games during and after their 2017 World Series title run. However, in the latest 'Family Guy' episode which was released on Sunday, the comedy TV show mocked MLB giants Houston Astros over their cheating scandal in a 25-second dig.

In the show, the Griffins – Peter, Lois, Meg and Stewie – are watching TV from their couch when the Astros dig begins.“ESPN now returns to our 30 for 30 documentary on the Houston Astros cheating scandal,” a narrator from the TV says.

The show then cuts to a former player being interviewed inside the Baseball Hall of Fame. The player says, “We knew the Astros were stealing signals. Someone was back there banging on a trash can but we just couldn’t figure out who.”

hey @astros, how much you payin' oscar the grouch? pic.twitter.com/HTMwAzJD9T — Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) December 7, 2020

Then, a team picture of the supposed Astros, with the jerseys that ready 'Houston' on the front, flashes on the screen with 'Oscar the Grouch' sitting in his trash can with the Astros cap on the lid of the can in the middle of the team photo. The narrator then continues, “Several players were interviewed by the league, but none would reveal the mastermind of this garbage can scheme.”

Fans on social media reacted hilariously to the Family Guy's dig at the Astros with one claiming, "LOL. Family Guy producers knew all about the Houston Astros scandal" while another said, "It just had to be Oscar the Grouch. I had the same prediction from day 1. Thanks for confirming it, Family Guy"

And the legend of the Houston #Astros grows thank you family guy. — Javi (@VersatileTitan) December 7, 2020

This #astro fan thinks that this is funny. — Mike Frenzel (@mikeytx52) December 7, 2020

Is someone sad that the only championship in franchise history for the Astros isn’t even legit — Justin Argiro 22 #NYY (0-0) #NYG(0-5) (@LI_YANKEEKING22) December 7, 2020

Houston Astros scandal: MLB takes action

The MLB conducted its own investigation in the months after the Astros were exposed and found the team guilty of sign stealing. In January, Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were each suspended for the season before being dismissed by owner Jim Crane, and the organization was stripped of four draft picks and fined $5 million.

Image Credits - Family Guy Twitter