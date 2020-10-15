FB Vs HBF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Men's Handball Game Preview

Fuchse Berlin will face TSV Hannover Burgdorf in the upcoming Bundesliga German Men's Handball game on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:30 pm IST. The game will be played at the Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin. Fuchse Berlin are currently twelfth in the standings having won one, drawn one and lost one. On the other hand, Hannover-Burgdorf are eight in the table having won two and lost one from their three games. Here is our FB vs HBF Dream11 prediction and FB vs HBF Dream11 team.

FB vs HBF live: FB vs HBF Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Thursday, October 15, 2020

Time: 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, Germany

FB vs HBF Dream11 prediction: Squad list

FB vs HBF Dream11 team: Fuchse Berlin squad

Ivan Eres, Fredrik Genz, Dejan Milosavljev, Simon Ernst, Robin Heinis, Paul Drux, Marko Kopljar, Marian Michalczik, Marian Hajko, Lasse Bredekjaer-Andersson, Jakov Gojun, Jacob Tandrup-Holm, Frederik Simak, Fabian Wiede, Dustin Kraus, Valter Chrintz, Tim Matthes, Tim Freihofer, Milos Vujovic, Mijajlo Marsenic, Mattias Zachrisson, Johan Koch, Hans Lindberg

FB vs HBF Dream11 team: TSV Hannover Burgdorf squad

Urban Lesjak, Domenico Ebner, Veit Mavers, Petar Juric, Nejc Cehte, Martin Hanne, Malte Donker, Ivan Martinovic, Hannes Feise, Filip Kuzmanovski, Fabian Bohm, Alfred Jonsson, Vincent Buchner, Johan Hansen, Jannes Krone, Ilija Brozovic, Evgeni Pevnov

FB vs HBF Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Fuchse Berlin: Lasse Bredekjaer-Andersson, Mijajlo Marsenic

SV Hannover Burgdorf : Ilija Brozovic, Vincent Buchner

FB vs HBF Dream11 prediction: FB vs HBF Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Dejan Milosavljev

Defenders: Lasse Bredekjaer-Andersson, Ivan Martinovic

Forwards: Mijajlo Marsenic (VC), Ilija Brozovic, Vincent Buchner (C)

FB vs HBF live: FB vs HBF match prediction

Based on the recent run of form and results, our FB vs HBF Dream11 prediction is that Hannover-Burgdorf will come out on top and win this contest.

Note: The FB vs HBF Dream11 prediction and FB vs HBF Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The FB vs HBF Dream11 team and FB vs HBF match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: TSV Hannover Burgdorf Twitter

