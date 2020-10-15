FB Vs HBF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Men's Handball Game Preview

Fuchse Berlin will face TSV Hannover Burgdorf in the upcoming Bundesliga German Men's Handball game on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:30 pm IST. The game will be played at the Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin. Fuchse Berlin are currently twelfth in the standings having won one, drawn one and lost one. On the other hand, Hannover-Burgdorf are eight in the table having won two and lost one from their three games. Here is our FB vs HBF Dream11 prediction and FB vs HBF Dream11 team.
Date: Thursday, October 15, 2020
Time: 10:30 pm IST
Venue: Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, Germany
Morgen empfangen wir @DIERECKEN und gemeinsam kämpfen wir um die ersten Punkte im Fuchsbau
Ivan Eres, Fredrik Genz, Dejan Milosavljev, Simon Ernst, Robin Heinis, Paul Drux, Marko Kopljar, Marian Michalczik, Marian Hajko, Lasse Bredekjaer-Andersson, Jakov Gojun, Jacob Tandrup-Holm, Frederik Simak, Fabian Wiede, Dustin Kraus, Valter Chrintz, Tim Matthes, Tim Freihofer, Milos Vujovic, Mijajlo Marsenic, Mattias Zachrisson, Johan Koch, Hans Lindberg
Urban Lesjak, Domenico Ebner, Veit Mavers, Petar Juric, Nejc Cehte, Martin Hanne, Malte Donker, Ivan Martinovic, Hannes Feise, Filip Kuzmanovski, Fabian Bohm, Alfred Jonsson, Vincent Buchner, Johan Hansen, Jannes Krone, Ilija Brozovic, Evgeni Pevnov
Fuchse Berlin: Lasse Bredekjaer-Andersson, Mijajlo Marsenic
SV Hannover Burgdorf : Ilija Brozovic, Vincent Buchner
Goalkeeper: Dejan Milosavljev
Defenders: Lasse Bredekjaer-Andersson, Ivan Martinovic
Forwards: Mijajlo Marsenic (VC), Ilija Brozovic, Vincent Buchner (C)
Based on the recent run of form and results, our FB vs HBF Dream11 prediction is that Hannover-Burgdorf will come out on top and win this contest.
Note: The FB vs HBF Dream11 prediction and FB vs HBF Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The FB vs HBF Dream11 team and FB vs HBF match prediction do not guarantee positive results.
