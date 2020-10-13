Khabib Not Interested In Working TUF Alongside Conor McGregor Even For $5 Billion

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is adamant that he is done with former foe Conor McGregor and that no amount of money will change his mind about working with him.

Last month, UFC president Dana White revealed he was close to bringing The Ultimate Fighter back in 2021 with Khabib and McGregor serving as the coaches of the two competing teams. White, however, revealed Khabib backed out of a potential TUF debut after Conor McGregor hurt his relationship with UFC by leaking his chats with White.

Dana White (@danawhite) also tells @RobbieBarstool that a McGregor/Khabib season of The Ultimate Fighter was in the works before Conor’s recent feud with the UFC



Full interview coming soon to @barstoolsports pic.twitter.com/P8NVftqPT4 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 30, 2020

Khabib vs McGregor? The Eagle uninterested in another feud

During a recent video interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov said he shot down the opportunity to work with Conor McGregor as he did not want to bring "good attention" to The Notorious. Khabib said his answer will remain the same even if UFC offers him upwards of $5 billion or even ownership of the company.

"The Ultimate Fighter' with him is good attention for him," Khabib told ESPN. "I don't want to give him this. I never give him this. Even if they give me $5 billion - even if they gave me the UFC - I never do this. This is good attention for him."

Khabib, as is widely known, entered into a heated personal feud with Conor McGregor in 2018 when they faced off for the lightweight championship. The match between the two took place at UFC 229 on October 6, 2018. Despite the persistent trash talk from McGregor, Khabib ended up dominating him for much of the bout before forcing him to submit in the fourth round.

"It's done. Everything is done Oct. 6, 2018. I finish him. I finish everything about him," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib, 28-0, will defend his title against interim champion Justin Gaethje, 22-2, at UFC 254 on October 24. The fight will take place at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Gaethje defeated Tony Ferguson earlier this year to earn the opportunity to face Khabib in a title unification bout.

Meanwhile, since his loss to Khabib in 2018, McGregor stepped inside the octagon just once, facing Donald Cerrone in January of this year. The 32-year-old won the fight within 40 seconds via TKO. He then went on to announce his retirement from UFC - his third in the last four years - in June 2020.

The Notorious is reportedly close to his UFC return as he is linked with a rematch against Dustin Poirier which could take place in late 2020 or early 2021. McGregor is also in line for his second fight as a professional boxer. He is close to inking a deal to face boxing legend Manny Pacquaio in the Middle East.

