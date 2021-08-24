Fernando Alonso Says 'no Guarantee' Top Teams Will Dominate After F1 2022 Rule Changes

Two time Drivers' Champion Fernando Alonso insisted that there are 'no guarantees' that top F1 teams will produce the best cars for the 2022 season. F1 announced a swamping change in rules for the F1 2022 car to encourage better wheel to wheel racing and help drivers follow others in the dirty air. F1's new rules were supposed to be implemented this year, but because of the COVID pandemic, the rules will be introduced a year later.

Fernando Alonso says F1 2022 rule changes may lead to surprises

Alpine's Fernando Alonso expects the F1 rule changes for the 2022 season to bring about several surprises. The F1 2022 cars will be unveiled at the winner testing, usually conducted in February. The rule changes are expected to offer an opportunity to bring the pack closer as there is a decreased budget of $140 million for all the teams.

Speaking of the F1 rule changes with AutoSport, Fernando Alonso said, "We are working on next year's project, but it's very early days, and no one knows what the numbers are because you have nothing to compare against. So, we are all a little bit realistic and waiting for February because we will see many surprises when the cars are uncovered for everyone. We will see different philosophies. We will see different ideas and will be time to be sharp and react if we see something interesting."

Even though several experts suggest that the likes of Mercedes F1 and Red Bull Racing are likely to produce the best F1 2022 cars, Alonso insisted that there are no guarantees for the same. "I think there is no guarantee, no feeling that you can put on the future on any team, basically. Probably even the top teams that are dominating the sport now are rightly concerned about the new rules and how they will interpret those cars."

However, Fernando Alonso did insist that a pattern will develop with the same teams winning once the new rules are implemented for some time. The Alpine racer added, "What you see next year in the first couple of races is the first year of that set of regulations. Eventually, you will see the same results for four or five years as we saw, a team that is dominant at the beginning of one set of rules, they seem to keep that advantage for a year; everything gets closer and closer, but the same one is winning. So next year is going to be interesting, especially for the younger drivers, how they decide the future. Because no one, no team has a guarantee that they will perform well."