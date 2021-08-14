Ferrari F1 Boss Wants Verstappen To Win Title But Believes Hamilton Will Win; This Is Why

At the halfway stage of the F1 2021 season, Lewis Hamilton (195) currently leads the Drivers' Championship from Max Verstappen (187) by eight points. The next best driver in the championship is Lando Norris with 113 points. Since the two main title rivals are so far away in the championship, it seems inevitable that either the Mercedes F1 driver or the Red Bull Racing driver would finish the season on top. With this in mind, Ferrari F1 boss Mattia Binotto insisted that he hopes that Verstappen wins the championship, but believes Hamilton will come out on top for one major reason.

Ferrari F1 boss believes Lewis Hamilton will win the F1 title

Ferrari F1 boss Mattia Binotto believes Lewis Hamilton will win the Drivers' Championship because Mercedes F1 are an outstanding team and have shown their prowess in recent years. According to Motorsport, Binotto said, "It's an exciting battle, first of all. They are two extraordinary drivers, and very talented. One has already shown it, and the other has undisputed speed from everything he has shown. If I had to make a bet, I think Lewis wins. I say this because I think Mercedes wins. They are a solid team, and they have shown what they are in recent years. I think they have all the elements to win in the end, and as the reigning champions, they are the ones to be beaten."

Binotto wants Max Verstappen to win F1 title

While the Ferrari F1 boss insisted that Lewis Hamilton is likely to come out on top at the end of the season, he wants Max Verstappen to win the Drivers' Championship. Binotto said that the Red Bull Racing driver winning the title would be good for the sport as it would help get a new winner. Binotto said, "I hope they can fight until the very end. That means an open championship, an exciting fight, and one that is as close a battle as possible for the show itself as well. I always cheer for ourselves at Ferrari, but I also cheer for Max, because I think it is good for the sport to break the status quo." Hamilton has won six of the past seven Drivers' Championships while Verstappen is chasing his first.