Ferrari F1 Car Spotted On Czech Republic Highway; Driver Escapes Charges Due To Helmet

Formula 1 cars are not meant to be driven on public highways and are only allowed on race tracks and closed circuits. However, a video surfaced online where a driver was spotted driving an F1 car on the highway. The episode happened to take place in the Czech Republic.

The mystery driver of the F1-like car surprised other commuters on the D4 highway, southwest of Prague, on Sunday morning by driving the Ferrari-liveried Formula 1 car on the road alongside normal traffic. However, the driver managed to escape charges being pressed due to the helmet he was wearing, as per media reports.

Ferrari F1 car on road goes viral

According to reports, the video of the old Ferrari car which went viral was filmed speeding along the two-lane highway. The D4 motorway runs out of Prague in the Czech Republic to the border with Germany. The Ferrari F1 car had an old Ferrari F1 livery all over it, with the number seven written on the rear wing end plates and logos of Formula 1 sponsors Marlboro, Acer, and Vodafone.

Driver of F1 car avoids penalty, driving ban due to helmet

According to an autoeveolution.com report, the same F1 car on road appeared on the D4 highway for the first time back in September 2019. The report states that police were able to track down the suspect but due to his helmet, his identity was not properly visible. The report also states that the driver denied the charges due to which he was able to escape a possible fine of $10k CZK (approximately $421) and a one-year ban, given the fact that the helmet and the overalls concealed his identity.

According to a motor1.com report, the car appears to be a tribute to a Ferrari F2004, which was used by former F1 superstar Michael Schumacher during the Formula 1 2004 season. As per the report, the number 7 is a likely homage to Schumacher's seven world titles – the latest was achieved in 2004 using the F2004. No Ferrari Formula 1 driver was assigned with the number 7 from 1990 to 2009.