FIA To Conduct Detailed Analysis Of Abu Dhabi GP; 'Tarnishing Image Of F1 Championship'

The motorsport governing body for Formula One, Federation Internationale de l'Automobile(FIA) announced on Wednesday that it will conduct an in-detail analysis of the thrilling end to the F1 2021 season during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen earned the victory in the final lap of the race in a controversial way and picked up his maiden world championship title, by edging six points past of the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. As per AP, the FIA said the title-deciding race had created a controversy that seems to be “tarnishing the image of the championship”.

FIA on importance of analysis

As per AP, the FIA gave a report on the incident to the World Motor Sport Council in Paris on Wednesday and said in a statement, that the finish to the race “generated misunderstanding and reactions from Formula One teams, drivers and fans”. Explaining the argument, the F1 governing body said the argument “is currently tarnishing the image of the championship and the due celebration” by the Verstappen and the constructor championship winners Mercedes. The review will look to draw lessons from the situation and aims at providing clarity to participants, media and fans about the current regulations. Adding to the importance of the analysis, FIA added, “It is not only Formula One that may benefit from this analysis, but also more generally all the other FIA circuit championships."

Lewis Hamilton led 51 laps in season finale at Abu Dhabi GP

Lewis Hamilton led 51 laps out of the 58 laps in the Abu Dhabi GP until the crash by Williams’ Nicholas Laitifi brought out the safety car with five laps remaining in the race. The safety car worked wonders for Verstappen, who made a quick pitstop and emerged on the track with a fresh set of soft tyres. Although Hamilton was in the lead, a key decision by race director Michael Masi gave the opportunity to Verstappen to win the race. Masi flipped his decision and let the lapped cars between Verstappen’s Red Bull and Hamilton’s Mercedes, pass the safety car under the yellow. The race resumed for one final lap, and Verstappen overtook Hamilton in the fifth turn, courtesy of his fresh tyres, and ended up becoming the first champion after Mercedes in the turbo-hybrid engine era.

