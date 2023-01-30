Fifth Edition Of Khelo India Youth Games To Commence In Madhya Pradesh From Today

The fifth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) will be inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the presence of Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur at Tatya Tope Nagar Stadium here on Monday evening.

The KYIG 2022 will be held at 23 venues in eight cities of the state in which nearly 6,000 athletes will take part in 27 different sports, an official said.

For the first time sports like kayaking, canoeing, canoe slalom and fencing will be part of the Khelo India Youth Games.

"All preparations for organising the Khelo India Youth Games have been completed. The games will start from Monday in a glittering manner on the theme 'Hindustan Ka Dil Dhadka Do' for 13 days,” Chouhan told reporters on Sunday.

Noted artists including Shaan, Neeti Mohan, Sivamani and Abhilipsa Panda will perform at the grand opening event, an official said.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik and Madhya Pradesh Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia will also be present on the occasion, the official said.

The games will be held in eight MP cities - Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur Mandla, Balaghat and Khargone (Maheshwar) - while one cycling event will be held in Delhi, she said.

A total of 303 international and 1,089 national officials will be part of the games and nearly 2,000 volunteers will be deployed at different sport venues, the official said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)